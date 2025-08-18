Politics

POLL | Do you think the national dialogue will make a difference?

18 August 2025 - 12:55 By TimesLIVE
President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks during the convention for the national dialogue at Unisa in Pretoria.
Image: Kabelo Mokoena
Image: Kabelo Mokoena

South Africa’s national dialogue has kicked off, bringing together government, political parties, civil society, business, labour, youth and traditional leaders.

The two-day convention in Pretoria is meant to spark a nationwide conversation on how to tackle the country’s biggest challenges, from inequality and unemployment to political instability.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said the process is about “resetting South Africa” and creating a bold but practical vision for the future, while supporters believe it could be a much-needed fresh start for a country weighed down by deep divisions and service delivery failures.

Not everyone is convinced, however. Critics have slammed the dialogue’s price tag, questioning whether leaders will act on its outcomes and arguing South Africa should be fixing basics such as failing municipalities, jobs and electricity provision instead of hosting another high-level “talk shop”.

