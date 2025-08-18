Politics

WATCH | Former Zambian President Edgar Lungu's family back in court

18 August 2025 - 10:32 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC

The family of former Zambian president Edgar Lungu is back in the Pretoria high court to challenge the government of that country as well as the court's judgment that ordered the repatriation of Lungu's corpse.

The family wants Lungu to be buried in South Africa.

READ MORE:

Lungu family approaches ConCourt in bid for private burial in SA

The family of former Zambian president Edgar Lungu has filed an application to be allowed to make a direct appeal to the Constitutional Court to ...
Politics
2 days ago

Lungu's family challenges order to repatriate his body to Zambia

The family of the late former Zambian president has filed an appeal to challenge the Pretoria high court order to repatriate the body of Edgar Lungu ...
Politics
5 days ago

High court orders repatriation of ex-Zambian leader Edgar Lungu's body

The Pretoria high court on Friday ordered the repatriation of former Zambian president Edgar Lungu's body for a state funeral, siding with Zambia's ...
Politics
1 week ago
