WATCH | Judicial commission of inquiry into TRC cases briefs media

19 August 2025 - 14:11 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC

The judicial commission of inquiry into allegations regarding attempts to stop the investigation or prosecution of Truth and Reconciliation Commission cases is on Tuesday making an announcement about its work.

READ MORE:

Inquest into 1993 Highgate Hotel massacre to resume next month

The National Prosecuting Authority says it is satisfied with the progress made during the last three sessions of the formal inquest into the 1993 ...
Politics
6 days ago

Thabo Mbeki, Brigitte Mabandla lose bid to intervene in TRC prosecutions lawsuit

An application by former president Thabo Mbeki and former justice minister Brigitte Mabandla to intervene in the R167m constitutional damages ...
Politics
2 weeks ago

Apartheid demands reparations and a reckoning

The lingering wounds demand not only material compensation but also a more profound reckoning with the injustices of the past, writes Mandla J Radebe.
Opinion & Analysis
1 month ago

Why were apartheid crimes not prosecuted? Judge Sisi Khampepe tasked with finding out

President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed a proclamation for the establishment of a judicial commission of inquiry to determine whether attempts were made ...
Politics
2 months ago
