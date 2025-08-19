WATCH | Judicial commission of inquiry into TRC cases briefs media

Courtesy of SABC
The judicial commission of inquiry into allegations regarding attempts to stop the investigation or prosecution of Truth and Reconciliation Commission cases is on Tuesday making an announcement about its work.
TimesLIVE
Judicial commission of inquiry into TRC cases briefs media
