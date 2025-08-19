WATCH | Rise Mzansi warns of leadership crisis amid Zille’s bid to lead Joburg

Speaking at a media briefing on Monday alongside other Rise Mzansi leaders, Zibi said the fundamental issue in South Africa is not a lack of talent but a lack of individuals willing to step up for the public good.
“The reason she is [viable] is because she can see what we are seeing, which is that the fundamental problem we have is not lack of talent, it is people who are willing to step forward to do the right thing, to save the place in which they live,” he said.
The Rise Mzansi leader drew comparisons with national politics.
“South Africa is at a point of crisis. It has a problem of analysis rather than people being willing to step forward. You see this at national level, you see this in terms of people who run various institutions,” he said.
Zibi’s remarks come amid public debate over the age of political leaders.
“We are beginning to see people complaining about old politicians. A 74-year-old is going to be a mayor of Johannesburg at 75 years old next year and people think she is a viable candidate because it is an admission that this city seems unwilling to produce someone better,” he said.
Zibi also made a broader point about experience and public service.
“I want to say, if Helen is a viable candidate for Johannesburg, nobody should complain when the 79-year-old runs for president in 2029. She will be correct, because the problem is people prefer to talk and analyse instead of burning in the sun like the rest of us.”
Rise Mzansi leader Songezo Zibi has warned that South Africa is facing a "crisis of leadership".
Zibi highlighted recent political developments and the perceived shortage of bold public servants willing to step forward.
"There is a 74-year-old South African who has stepped forward and said because Johannesburg does not have people with fortitude to run it, she will leave Cape Town and live in her sister's back yard to run Johannesburg on behalf of Joburgers themselves — and she is a viable candidate to a lot of people," said Zibi.
This comes as former Western Cape premier Helen Zille recently declared her intention to run as the DA's mayoral candidate for Johannesburg.
