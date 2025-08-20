Politics

Anele Mda ordered to apologise, retract tweets linking Mbalula to Bozwana's killing

20 August 2025 - 14:20
Political commentator Anele Mda.
Image: Facebook/Anele Mda

The Pretoria high court has ordered political commentator Anele Mda to remove social media posts linking ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula to the murder of businessman Wandile Bozwana.

Mbalula filed an urgent court application last week seeking to compel Mda to take down the social media post, arguing that the claims were defamatory and false.

In a judgment on Wednesday, judge Selby Baqwa ordered Mda to remove the post from her social media platforms and issue an apology within 24 hours.

“The defences of 'truth' and public 'interest' are not available to a person who does not plead that what she published was substantially true. The respondent herein falls into this category,” the judgment read.

“What cannot be denied is that the respondent's defamatory remarks constituted an unabated assault on his reputation in the face of objective evidence of the killers of the deceased having been dealt with by our courts. This shows malice and ill-will harboured by her utterances even in her answering affidavit referred to above.”

Bozwana, who was a close friend of Mbalula, was murdered in 2015 while driving his car in Gauteng. His killers were sentenced to 30 years in prison.

In July, Mda claimed Mbalula was among those complicit in killing Bozwana. She continued to publish more tweets about Mbalula's alleged involvement in Bozwana's death despite being served with court papers.

“The conduct referred to above seems to emphasise the exigency of the matter as it appears to prolong an enduring humiliation and defamation of the applicant.”

Mda was directed to pay legal costs.

“This case could have been averted if the respondent had desisted from her conduct upon being requested to do so. She has, however, been adamant to continue with her injurious conduct. The costs order which I make below is therefore justifiable.”

