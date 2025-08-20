Politics

Inquiry into Mkhwanazi allegations to start hearing evidence on September 1

20 August 2025 - 13:16 By TimesLIVE
KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. File photo.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

The commission of inquiry into allegations of corruption in the criminal justice system is due to begin its hearings on September 1.

This was announced by commission chairperson Mbuyiseli Madlanga, a recently retired Constitutional Court judge.

President Cyril Ramaphosa established the commission to look into allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, who accused police minister Senzo Mchunu of interfering with police investigations and overstepping his role when he ordered the disbandment of the police political killings task team.

In July Madlanga said of the inquiry's mandate: “The entities and persons, people we must investigate are the SAPS, metro police of the three metros in Gauteng, the National Prosecuting Authority, the State Security Agency, the judiciary, correctional services and any institution in the criminal justice system.

“These entities and people are to be investigated in relation to infiltration of law enforcement, intelligence and associated institutions within the criminal justice system by criminal syndicates.”

Madlanga said after three months the commission wanted to be in a position to submit an interim report to the president and make recommendations regarding action that needs needed to be taken.

It is expected that the first hearing will be held in public in Pretoria at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College. The venue has been made available to the commission free of charge.

Madlanga commission to cost taxpayers R147.9m over six months

The commission of inquiry into allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system is expected to cost ...
Politics
3 weeks ago

POLL | How can the state protect witnesses who testify in the Mkhwanazi commission of inquiry?

How can witnesses be protected during the Madlanga commission of inquiry?
Politics
3 weeks ago

Commission of inquiry gets to work, sets consultation with Mkhwanazi

The commission of inquiry into criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system has commenced in earnest and a ...
Politics
3 weeks ago
