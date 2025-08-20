Politics

POLL | Did Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula’s breakdown in court sway your perception of her charges?

20 August 2025 - 11:54 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Nosiviwe Mapisa Nqakula is facing 12 charges.
Nosiviwe Mapisa Nqakula is facing 12 charges.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Former National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula broke down in the Pretoria high court during her appearance on August 18 2025.

She was emotional, her mouth trembling when the court addressed her, before walking out while wiping away tears.

The corruption allegations were made by defence industry businesswoman Nombasa Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu, sole director of logistics company Umkhombe Marine which did business with the SA National Defence Force while Mapisa-Nqakula was defence minister.

Mapisa-Nqakula faces 12 charges of corruption and one of money laundering related to a R104m defence contract awarded in 2016.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

WATCH | Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula breaks down in court

Former National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula broke down in the Pretoria high court on Monday during her appearance.
Politics
2 days ago

Three times Ramaphosa placed ministers on ‘special leave’: What it means and why it matters

Special leave is typically granted when an official is under investigation, facing criminal allegations or temporarily stepping aside to avoid a ...
Politics
1 month ago

New twist in graft case against Mapisa-Nqakula

Star witness testimony uncertain after NPA decides to press charges against her
News
2 months ago

Mapisa-Nqakula denied access to section of docket

The Pretoria high court on Friday dismissed an application by former speaker of parliament Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula to be provided access to section C ...
Politics
4 months ago

WATCH | Judgment expected in Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula case

Judgment is expected in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria over former speaker in the National Assembly Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula's bid for further ...
Politics
4 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Mike Sutcliffe charged with turning around Msunduzi municipality Politics
  2. Senzo Mchunu warns ANC on brink of collapse, urges urgent action Politics
  3. WATCH | Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula breaks down in court Politics
  4. Education minister Buti Manamela acts against three embattled Setas Politics
  5. DA slams education minister Buti Manamela over Seta appointments Politics

Latest Videos

Gunmen kill at least 27 in mosque attack in northern Nigeria, officials say
Live: Sweden's historic 600-ton Kiruna Church moves to new home - Day two