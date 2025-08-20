Former National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula broke down in the Pretoria high court during her appearance on August 18 2025.
She was emotional, her mouth trembling when the court addressed her, before walking out while wiping away tears.
The corruption allegations were made by defence industry businesswoman Nombasa Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu, sole director of logistics company Umkhombe Marine which did business with the SA National Defence Force while Mapisa-Nqakula was defence minister.
Mapisa-Nqakula faces 12 charges of corruption and one of money laundering related to a R104m defence contract awarded in 2016.
POLL | Did Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula’s breakdown in court sway your perception of her charges?
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
TimesLIVE
