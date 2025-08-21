Politics

ActionSA files complaint over R28m wasted on abandoned Boipatong project

21 August 2025 - 12:34
Jeanette Chabalala Senior Reporter
ActionSA's Funzi Ngobeni.
Image: Supplied

ActionSA has laid a criminal complaint over the abandoned Boipatong Old Age Home project, which has already cost taxpayers R28m but remains incomplete 10 years on.

The party's Gauteng chairperson, Funzi Ngobeni, said there is compelling evidence of financial misconduct, fraudulent expenditure and gross dereliction of duty by contractors and government officials.

“This project is a textbook case of how corruption and incompetence rob communities of dignity. We will not allow public funds to disappear while our elderly continue to suffer without care or protection,” he said.

Ngobeni said the project was initially implemented by the Emfuleni local municipality but later handed over to the Gauteng department of infrastructure development for completion.

“Yet, years later, no accountability has been taken for the failure to deliver the old age home — despite payments exceeding R28m to contractors and service providers.”

ActionSA Gauteng chairperson, Funzi Ngobeni

Ngobeni said their complaint details how R25m was paid to contractors despite the site being abandoned, while professional fees of more than R3m were paid without any service benefit.

“No recovery of funds or disciplinary action taken against any official [and] possible violations of the PFMA, MFMA and anti-corruption legislation,” he added.

He said in addition to the criminal case, ActionSA will formally request Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi to exercise his executive authority and petition the president for a proclamation under section 2(1) of the Special Investigating Units and Special Tribunals Act.

“We call on premier Panyaza Lesufi to publicly release the full audit trail of this project, explain why no action has been taken against the companies and officials involved and commit to recovering the public funds and completing the facility for the benefit of Boipatong’s elderly.”

