Politics

McKenzie accuses SAHRC of defamation over racism probe

21 August 2025 - 16:29
Jeanette Chabalala Senior Reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie.
Sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie has accused the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) of defaming him after it issued a statement saying it has launched an investigation into allegations of racism against him.

He said the commission's statement was issued without him receiving a letter or any communication from them.

The commission had given McKenzie until Wednesday to respond after it asked him to delete the posts, issue a public apology, undergo sensitivity training and pay damages.

I view the SAHRC’s decision to go public with its 'evidence' against me of 'hate speech' as defamation, because they said these things before giving me a hearing and without completing even a cursory investigation of any sort.
Gayton McKenzie, minister of sport, arts and culture

“I view the SAHRC’s decision to go public with its 'evidence' against me of 'hate speech' as defamation, because they said these things before giving me a hearing and without completing even a cursory investigation of any sort,” he said.

“Had they done so, they would have soon realised they had misunderstood the evidence and suggesting I could produce hate speech of any kind is not legally defensible.”

In its statement issued on August 15 the commission said it would investigate the minister after receiving complaints from political parties and outrage on social media.

This was after McKenzie’s old tweets allegedly using the k-word resurfaced on X, sparking outrage and calls for his removal. 

“After assessment of the contents, the commission is of the view that utterances made by minister McKenzie are prima facie violations of the provisions of the Promotion of Equality and Prevention of Unfair Discrimination Act (Equality Act),” the SAHRC said.

“Consequently the commission has sent an allegation letter to minister McKenzie. Thereafter the commission will determine the best way forward, which may include instituting proceedings in the relevant equality court as per the SA Human Rights Commission Act read with the Equality Act.”

However, McKenzie hit back, saying if the commission had felt the need to make any public statement it could have said they had received complaints against him and would investigate them.

“That would have been fair and reasonable. Instead, they effectively released preliminary findings, even suggesting what the penalties could or should be,” he said.

SAHRC probes Gayton McKenzie’s old ‘racist’ tweets

Last week the minister's old tweets allegedly using the k-word resurfaced on X, sparking outrage and calls for his removal.
Politics
3 days ago

“The SAHRC in this way made itself the prosecutor, judge, jury, sentencer and executioner — all in a day’s work. What they did not do was make themselves the investigator, because they have investigated nothing, questioned nothing and cross-examined nothing.

“They have merely taken at face value what social media and rival politicians told them I did — without even attempting to speak to me they were already convinced of my evident 'hate speech' to go public about it.”

McKenzie said this had caused unnecessary embarrassment in his working environment.

“Not one of my tweets have demonstrated any intention to harm, incite harm or promote hatred. In the case of my tweets, there was a clear attempt — rather, by the people driving the political campaign against me and the SAHRC — to see my comments in isolation and in a false light, which disfigured their meaning and intent.

“Regarding the ongoing accessibility of the online content, I am not averse to deleting any tweets, especially since they appear to be creating much public confusion around their formatting.

“On the proposed remedies put forward by the SAHRC, I have already stated these were arrived at far too prematurely. We should never have arrived at a point where my 'punishments' were already being contemplated before I could even be asked for my side of the matter.” 

SowetanLIVE

READ MORE:

KHUMO KUMALO | It’s you versus constituencies: parties do not govern for everyone

The identities of South Africans have been perverted into political currency, writes Khumo Kumalo
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

WATCH | McKenzie says he won't apologise for 'racist' posts even if Ramaphosa asks

Sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie has changed his tune and says he won't apologise for allegations of racism after old tweets using ...
Politics
1 week ago

EDITORIAL | Leaders can’t afford to play politics with phrases that keep the racism wound from healing

McKenzie is accused of having used apartheid-era racial insults against black people in an earlier social media post
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago

POLL | Should Gayton McKenzie be fired over racism claims?

The sport, arts and culture minister says he never used the K-word and the EFF is framing him
Politics
1 week ago

‘I’ve never called anybody the K-word’: McKenzie denies racism claims amid calls for his removal

Sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie has refuted claims of racism after screenshots of his old X posts, in which he allegedly used ...
Politics
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. SAHRC probes Gayton McKenzie’s old ‘racist’ tweets Politics
  2. WATCH | Renaldo Gouws apologises, says SAHRC dropped hate-speech case Politics
  3. POLL | Did Renaldo Gouws get off too easily or does he deserve a second chance ... Politics

Most read

  1. Anele Mda ordered to apologise, retract tweets linking Mbalula to Bozwana's ... Politics
  2. Non-South Africans don't qualify for entire health-care package: Dhlomo Politics
  3. DA slams education minister Buti Manamela over Seta appointments Politics
  4. Suspended IDT CEO Malaka accuses public works minister Macpherson of prejudging ... Politics
  5. Two youths arrested over attempted robbery of MPs in Cape Town Politics

Latest Videos

Nato Chiefs Confirm Support for Ukraine | Dawn News English
UN 'very concerned' by Trump sanctions on ICC judges, prosecutors | REUTERS