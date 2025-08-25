Insiders said while the government continued to negotiate with the US to mend relations and avoid sanctions, there are fears restrictions on access to the US dollar clearing system would have consequences for the economy. It is believed National Treasury is of the view robust compliance and risk management within banks themselves would remain the first line of defence.
Godongwana alert to possible US sanctions
Finance minister meets with country’s top bank CEOs
Image: GALLO IMAGES
The CEOs of SA's top banks and National Treasury have discussed the consequences of possible US sanctions on the country's payment system.
Sowetan has learnt finance minister Enoch Godongwana attended the Banking Association SA (Basa) board of directors meeting, where the issue of possible sanctions was on the agenda.
It is believed Godongwana is concerned about the implications of possible US sanctions on SA, and intended to raise the matter with Basa at Friday's meeting.
The fears are sparked by the US-SA Bilateral Relations Review Act, a bill championed by Republican congressman Ronny Jackson, which proposes a review of US-SA relations and proposes sanctions on ANC leaders and government officials.
However, government insiders this week said there were concerns possible sanctions may see SA kicked out of the Swift inter banking system which allows banks across the world to process payments. Russia, an ally of SA, was removed from Swift when the US imposed sanctions.
Jackson's bill was introduced to punish SA for forming alliances with Russia and China. Jackson also accused SA of supporting Hamas, the militant group fighting Israel in Gaza. The accusation has been denied by the government.
Insiders said while the government continued to negotiate with the US to mend relations and avoid sanctions, there are fears restrictions on access to the US dollar clearing system would have consequences for the economy. It is believed National Treasury is of the view robust compliance and risk management within banks themselves would remain the first line of defence.
When asked to comment, Godongwana's chief of staff, Mfuneko Toyana, said he could not share what was discussed.
“He was an invitee to Basa's annual general meeting. It is not out of the ordinary for Basa to invite the minister to come and meet the bank CEOs to talk about contemporary matters. The agenda is private and I cannot tell you what they spoke about,” he said.
This comes after US legislators voted to advance Jackson's bill to the House of Representatives, where it could be subjected to a vote. It would also go through the Senate before it is enacted into law.
Sowetan's sister publication Business Day reported earlier this month that ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said the government of national unity won't abandon redressing colonial imbalances under duress from the US.
“If it means we are going to suffer through sanctions as leaders of the ANC, let it be.
“We will never back imperialists to subvert our democracy, to subvert our sovereignty. It happened during the period of struggle, it will happen even now. We will never forsake our country after we fought for its liberation. Not this ANC. Not this leadership.”
The US has also imposed a 30% unilateral tariff on SA. Countries such as Lesotho and Zimbabwe were hit with a 15% tariff.
In response, cabinet approved a revised trade offer to the US which minister of trade, industry and competition Parks Tau said not only seeks to resolve the dispute but also carries implications for more than 130 other trading partners that risk redirecting goods into the SA market.
Basa spokesperson Paul Stober said: “I can't [share what was discussed]. It was a standard Basa board meeting. The minister was there as a guest speaker. It was not a public meeting.”
