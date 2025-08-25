ANC council officials are vigorously challenging Buthelezi’s decision and have taken him to court.
No end to deadlock between ANC-run uMkhanyakude municipality and Cogta MEC
Image: Supplied
The power struggle between KwaZulu-Natal co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi and officials of uMkhanyakude district municipality has brought the council and service delivery to a standstill.
It is now more than a month since Buthelezi was prevented from using the council offices to place the municipality under administration. He was ordered by auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke to intervene in the trouble-torn municipality.
Buthelezi, an IFP deployee in the provincial legislature, and ANC-led uMkhanyakude officials are at loggerheads over the provincial executive's decision to place the council under administration.
Last month staff salaries were paid late due to the battle between Buthelezi and council officials.
Last week IFP supporters marched to the municipal offices demanding the gates be reopened.
The political bickering has also seen Buthelezi being prevented from entering the council premises when he went to the council to introduce administrator Bamba Ndwandwe.
KZN ANC clash over corruption allegations against MECs
ANC council officials are vigorously challenging Buthelezi’s decision and have taken him to court.
Council speaker Solomon Mkhombo said Buthelezi’s decision to place the municipality under administration is illegal.
“According to our assessment, there are no reasons to seek intervention in the council. The MEC is playing cheap politics,” said Mkhombo.
He said all the triggers that were raised were resolved.
“That is why on April 30 they did not revive their move to place us under administration but we were shocked when on June 25, they said there is a fresh intervention. Proper processes were not followed.”
Mkhombo said placing the council under administration is a lengthy process which should not be done based on “emotions”.
They are still providing services but are now becoming compromised.
“We do not have access to our account and some services providers have not been paid. At some point we will collapse, not because of our choice, but because of the circumstances imposed on us,” he said.
Posh KZN developers face millions in claims
Buthelezi has dismissed the ANC’s claims, saying the council finances are in a shambles and intervention was warranted.
He said proper processes were followed before a decision was taken.
On the issue of the failed Nondabuya water project in Jozini, which has cost uMkhanyakude R151m, Mkhombo said the council is taking the service provider to court over the costs.
He said they have banned the service provider from the site and he is now allegedly making false accusations about party leaders soliciting bribes from him.
“We want the matter investigated,” said Mkhombo, claiming the service provider “overpaid himself”.
The contractor claimed the project failed because some of the money meant for it went to ANC leaders in the region.
The company was awarded the tender in 2019 to deliver water to 2,400 households in the Jozini local municipality but has failed to meet its obligations, with only 700 households now receiving water.
TimesLIVE
