WATCH | Justice minister Kubayi on Madlanga inquiry postponement

26 August 2025 - 13:45 By TimesLIVE
Justice and constitutional development minister Mmamoloko Kubayi is briefing the media on Tuesday regarding the postponement of the Madlanga commission.

Madlanga commission delayed over procurement of vital infrastructure

The judicial commission of inquiry into allegations of political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system is delayed.
1 day ago

Inquiry into Mkhwanazi allegations to start hearing evidence on September 1

The commission of inquiry into allegations of corruption in the criminal justice system is due to begin its hearings on September 1.
6 days ago

BLA slams absence of attorneys as evidence leaders at Madlanga commission

The Black Lawyers Association (BLA) says it finds the appointment of advocates and the exclusion of attorneys as evidence leaders in the Madlanga ...
3 weeks ago

An instinct for justice: Mbuyiseli Madlanga’s life and law

Being appointed a judge so young was 'very isolating' and lonely, says outgoing acting deputy chief justice
3 weeks ago
