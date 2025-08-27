Duma said an analysis of challenges facing the provincial education department, including its inability to remedy its financial situation, required the treasury to act.
KZN education department put on terms, transport warned it's next
Finance MEC Rodgers says he can act on allegations of mismanagement
KwaZulu-Natal finance MEC Francois Rodgers put the beleaguered ANC-led education department on terms on Wednesday and warned the transport portfolio could be next if it does not shape up.
“I have legislated powers in terms of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) to act in any department if there are allegations of mismanagement of public funds,” he said.
Rodgers ordered the transport department on Wednesday to suspend scholar transport tenders amid allegations of corruption and bribery in the awarding process. He said he was concerned officials may not be following proper financial procedures, and has called for a halt in the process while investigations are carried out.
The scholar transport programme, which has a budget of more than R340m for 2025/26 financial year, supports about 77,000 pupils in more than 400 schools.
Provincial treasury spokesperson Nkosikhona Duma said by March the provincial education department had overspent its budget, prompting intervention from the treasury.
He said Rodgers had acted in terms of his legislated powers and responsibilities in terms of the PMFA to “intervene by taking appropriate steps, which may include the withholding of funds, to address a serious or persistent material breach of the act by a provincial department”.
KZN ANC clash over corruption allegations against MECs
Duma said an analysis of challenges facing the provincial education department, including its inability to remedy its financial situation, required the treasury to act.
“As a result, the provincial treasury withheld all funding to the provincial department of education — excluding funds to pay for the compensation of employees, conditional grants which includes the National School Nutrition Programme grant, and transfer payments to schools.
“Any orders that are required to be issued must be approved by the provincial treasury. Among others, the provincial treasury requested the provincial education department to provide a detailed analysis of all unpaid creditors and the repayment plan to ensure that the department repays existing creditors before incurring new debt,” he said.
The treasury also banned any new orders or contracts, saying officials who failed to adhere to this instruction would be committing financial misconduct.
Rodgers also ordered that the multimillion-rand scholar transportation tender process be started afresh in the wake of corruption allegations.
Duma said Rodgers emphasised the government of provincial unity was determined to ensure scholar transportation remained available to pupils who are using the system.
Mike Sutcliffe charged with turning around Msunduzi municipality
“We can confirm MEC Rodgers has advised the transport department to restart a new scholar transportation tender further to the establishment of irregularities in the appointment of a new service provider,” he said.
Duma said the KZN treasury would monitor the process to ensure adherence to supply chain management prescripts during the new bidding process.
Provincial education department spokesperson Mlungisi Mtshali said Rodgers's claims of putting the department under administration — as reported by some media — was inappropriate.
“I do not think MEC Rodgers used the right term. It is true the provincial treasury gave us terms on how we can spend money that they are allocating to us but that is not to say now the department is under administration, that does not mean the powers of the HOD or the MEC have been taken away,’ said Mtshali.
In a media briefing on Wednesday, the ANC in KZN said the party viewed Rodger's actions as “repugnant”, accused him of abusing his position by targeting ANC-run departments.
“This posture cannot be left unchallenged because at its core, it is about how the GPU should function,” said the ANC.
