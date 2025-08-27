Courtesy of SABC
The IEC is on Wednesday hosting a special women’s event to honour the role women play in shaping SA's democracy.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH LIVE | Women championing democracy: paving the way to 2026 local government elections
Courtesy of SABC
The IEC is on Wednesday hosting a special women’s event to honour the role women play in shaping SA's democracy.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Money shortage may mean only one voter registration weekend next year
IEC rejects former ANC MP Boy Mamabolo’s ‘Mandela for President’ party registration
IEC gives voters six months to have their say on electronic voting
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos