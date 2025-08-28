Politics

Cosatu backs tobacco bill, calls for stronger regulation to stop illicit trade

'Perhaps the department of health needed to be a bit more bold'

28 August 2025 - 18:31
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
Cosatu has warned that the explosion of illicit trade in tobacco threatens health objectives. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

Smoking is not a constitutional right, the Cosatu (Cosatu), told the portfolio committee on health while voicing support for the Tobacco Products and Electronic Delivery Systems Control Bill.

“We support the different provisions in the bill, though we do think on the provisions dealing with the regulation of products that perhaps the department of health needed to be a bit more bold to deal with the issue of how we capacitate the state with regards to the effective tracking and identification mechanism for tobacco products,” said Cosatu’s parliamentary co-ordinator Matthew Parks.

He warned that “the explosion of illicit trade” in tobacco threatened health objectives.

“It threatens lives, but also threatens the legally abiding industry and, of course, those jobs in value chains there.”

Parks said it made sense for the act to be updated to address vaping.

“We do appreciate that science is still evolving for electronic delivery systems for nicotine and non-nicotine, etc. But again, we've got to capacitate the state, at least at a foundational level, to regulate vaping and so on and then it's going to take time to learn all the full science,” he said.

“It makes sense that we do regulate those products when there's such a significant health impact on society. In fact it would be irresponsible not to.”

Parks stressed that the regulations must prioritise non-smokers.

“What makes tobacco different from consuming a soft drink, is that it has an impact upon people who are not consuming with you. It has an impact upon your fellow workers, your children, your spouse, people in public transport next to you, and so forth. You can still smoke, but in a place where it won't affect others. And that's what the Bill is saying.”

Cosatu urged parliament to prioritise the bill and pass it this term.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Treat smoking with same strategy used to combat HIV/Aids, tobacco company urges parliament

The tobacco group argues heated tobacco products expose users to far fewer harmful chemicals than traditional cigarettes.
News
19 hours ago

Business and NGOs clash over vaping bill before parliament

NGOs have asked MPs to ensure incoming legislation puts the same marketing restrictions and health warnings on vaping products as those on cigarettes ...
Business Times
5 days ago

How South Africa’s tobacco bill might impact the continent’s public health

Could South Africa’s proposed smoking regulations have unintended consequences for the rest of Africa? A leading Kenyan doctor believes so.
News
2 weeks ago

Health advocates push for harm reduction in smoking alternatives

Safer smoking alternatives were high on the agenda at a women’s wellness event where Gauteng MPL and former health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku called for ...
News
3 weeks ago

E-cigarettes help smokers quit: prof calls for science-based policies in SA

A leading Italian physician has weighed in on South Africa’s Control of Tobacco Products and Electronic Delivery Systems Bill, calling on parliament ...
News
1 month ago
