Tshwane mayor Moya slams Brink over 'R270,000 overpayment' claims
Mayor says money was part of a benchmarking-related salary adjustment
Image: Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi
Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya has come out to defend herself against DA claims that she unlawfully benefited from city funds, saying she “has nothing to hide”.
Moya has come under fire for allegedly receiving a R268,975.51 payment from the municipality in 2019 during her tenure as chief of staff in then-mayor Steven Mokgalapa's office.
According to Moya, this was paid to her as part of a benchmarking-related salary adjustment. She was one of 78 officials across the municipality who received backdated lump sums across affected salary bands.
However, the DA has launched a targeted campaign, accusing Moya of being “overpaid in salaries and payments”.
In a letter to former mayor Cilliers Brink, which TimesLIVE has seen, Moya revealed how the DA, her former coalition partner, knew about the matter and shoved it under the carpet when they still had the reins.
“Your recent interest in this matter is surprising. As you are aware, the matter dates back to July 2019 and has been known within the city. It was, in fact, the subject of a formal directive issued in February 2021 by your former executive mayor, Randall Williams.
Tshwane mayor Moya says she will pay back the money
“Despite this, during your tenure as executive mayor from March 2023 to September 2024, no steps were taken to address the issue or implement any corrective measures. This remained the case after I raised the matter directly with you in July 2024, when I served as your deputy mayor.”
Moya took a swipe at the DA former MMC for finance, councillor Jacqui Uys, as well as Brink's former chief of staff, Jordan Griffiths, over public statements made attacking her on the matter.
“Both held senior positions at the time and, like yourself, failed to act on this matter when they were in office. In light of this, the current calls for transparency appear disingenuous at best and politically opportunistic at worst.”
In the letter, Moya told the former DA mayor and opposition leader Brink that the fault was the subject of a formal directive issued by Brink's predecessor, Williams.
“I remain committed to full transparency. The payments were authorised by the group head of human capital management pending the outcome of a citywide benchmarking exercise, which was finalised in July 2020. Importantly, I had already resigned from the city on 31 May 2020, before the benchmarking process was completed.”
Moya explained that any discrepancy between the amount paid in July 2019 and the final salary grading thus became apparent only after her departure, and she was not informed of the issue at the time.
“We have since confirmed that in February 2021, Williams issued a formal instruction which, inter alia, directed that cases involving increases paid to officials no longer in the city’s employ be reported to the mayoral committee and be dealt with in terms of section 32 of the Municipal Finance Management Act.”
ActionSA launches tracker so Tshwane residents can check service delivery
