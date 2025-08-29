Politics

IN PICS | MK Party in business blitz to root out foreigners in Durban

29 August 2025 - 10:38 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
MK Party supportersd gathered on South Coast Road in Clairwood, Durban, before their demonstration against illegal foreigners.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

More than 300 MK Party supporters brought traffic to a standstill on Durban's South Coast road on Friday before their blitz on businesses employing foreigners.

Labour desk co-ordinator Bongumusa Mhlongo said they were responding to public calls about a lack of jobs as some companies were employing undocumented foreigners.

“We notified companies we would be coming to root out those flouting employment laws. We have also been reliably informed some companies are not paying adequate salaries and wages. It’s something we condemn,” said Mhlongo.

He said logistics companies in the area were known to employ foreign drivers.

Some businesses were closed after hearing about the planned demonstration.

“We are also going to the market and doing spot inspections,” said Mhlongo.

MK Party supporters brought traffic to a standstill on Durban's South Coast road on Friday.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
MK Party members say they want businesses in KwaZulu-Natal to hire locals first.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Public order and metro police were present to keep an eye on the business blitz against illegal foreigners
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

Public order and eThekwini metro police were present as a festive atmosphere marked the blitz with supporters chanting struggle songs.

Mhlongo said unemployment was the biggest trigger of crime and corruption.

A similar initiative garnered support in Pietermaritzburg, where party supporters lead by Mlungisi Zondi were going to factories in Eastwood who were alleged to be employing illegal foreigners.

Members of MK Party have gathered on South Road in Clairwood, Durban, as part of their demonstration against illegal foreigners.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

Londiwe Nxumalo, 28, who was one of the job seekers at the Durban march, said she was dealt a heavy blow when she was retrenched by a textile company in Clairwood in June.

“It was not fair what they did to us. Another challenge was the way in which the company prevented its employees from joining unions. We were being silenced,” she said.

Nxumalo, originally from uMthwalume on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast, moved to uMlazi to find work.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

Parliament denounces Operation Dudula's school disruption plans as unlawful

Vigilante interference in admissions would threaten the integrity of the education system, chairs warn
Politics
4 days ago

Non-South Africans don't qualify for entire health-care package: Dhlomo

The chairperson of parliament's health portfolio committee has told MPs non-South Africans are only entitled to emergency medical services at public ...
Politics
1 week ago

Cutting Dudula down to size

Kudos to health minister Aaron Motsoaledi for putting the Operation Dudula vigilantes in their place over protests outside state health facilities ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago
