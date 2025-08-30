Acting police minister interferes in political murder probes, says EFF

The EFF is accusing acting police minister Firoz Cachalia of undue interference in the SAPS political killings investigations.
The party released a scathing statement on Saturday saying Cachalia’s remarks about the 121 police dockets that are to be returned to the political killings task team undermined the work of the SA Police Service (SAPS).
“These dockets relate to some of the most serious crimes in our democracy: politically motivated murders, attempted murders and intimidation cases that have terrorised communities across KwaZulu-Natal,” the statement said.
The police minister released a statement on Saturday raising concerns about national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola's announcement that the dockets would be moved back to the task team probing politically motivated murders in KZN.
Cachalia said the commission of inquiry into criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system to be chaired by retired judge Mbuyiseli Madlanga was going to sieve through these dockets and make suitable findings.
He expected a report on the matter soon, he said.
“The political killings task team is at the centre of the allegations made by the provincial commissioner and will be dealt with by the commission. It is a concern, therefore, that steps are being taken in relation to this matter before the commission has had a chance to investigate the issues surrounding the task team. I have requested the national commissioner to submit his report without further delay.”
The EFF said Cachalia did not understand the role of commissions of inquiry, and that they should not stop the SAPS from investigating criminal matters.
“Such statements portray a profound misunderstanding of the role of commissions. A commission of inquiry cannot replace investigations. To suggest that the 121 murder-related dockets should wait for the outcome of the commission is irrational, dangerous and irresponsible. It gives reprieve to assassins, delays justice for victims and their families, and undermines the purpose of the SAPS.”
The EFF suggested Cachalia’s appointment was irregular and that his first few days in office had left much to be desired.
“Cachalia's irregular appointment to an office that has no constitutional basis for an ‘acting minister’, has in less than a month already revealed himself to be an obstacle to justice. Cachalia has used his first days in office not to strengthen the fight against crime, but to delay and frustrate it.”
Masemola received praise from the EFF, the party saying his decision to act on the political killings dockets demonstrated “leadership in the face of interference”.
Earlier in July, KZN provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi alleged that police deputy national commissioner Shadrack Sibiya had disobeyed instructions for the disbandment of the province’s political task team investigating high-profile murders.
Sibiya has since taken leave of absence until the finalisation of the investigations.
Police minister Senzo Mchunu was also placed on leave of absence for allegedly interfering in police investigations.
