Umkhanyakude district no longer under administration after MEC’s decision revoked

KwaZulu-Natal co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi's decision to place Umkhanyakude district municipality under administration has been revoked.
Buthelezi placed the municipality under administration in terms of section 139 (b) of the constitution, citing allegations of maladministration.
He appointed Bamba Ndwandwe as administrator. Council officials vigorously challenged Buthelezi's move and also took him to court.
Mayor Siphile Mdaka said they have learnt from the municipality's bank that Ndwandwe has informed them his services at Umkhanyakude have been terminated.
Mdaka said the bank had informed him as head of finances for the municipality.
“From what the bank told us, it is clear that Ndwandwe has retreated as an administrator of the council.”
He said they were still waiting for the provincial cabinet to inform them of the development.
Mdaka also announced that the council offices have been opened after being closed for several weeks.
“I can confirm that the council offices were opened on Friday, and we are back in the offices,” he said, adding he was happy they were open again.
“The situation was bad. We could not pay service providers and staff last month were paid late as a result of offices being closed.”
Council officials and Buthelezi were at loggerheads after Buthelezi decided to place the municipality under administration.
The power struggle between the two had brought the council and service delivery to a halt.
Two weeks ago, IFP supporters marched to the Umkhanyakude municipal offices calling for them to be reopened.
President of the Amabhinca nation Ngizwe Mchunu has also entered the fray, accusing Buthelezi of abusing his power by placing Umkhanyakude under administration. Ngizwe lauded Mdaka for championing service delivery in Umkhanyakude.
TimesLIVE
TimesLIVE
