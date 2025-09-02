Politics

Zulu king summons to MEC Buthelezi and KZN premier is fake, says royal household

02 September 2025 - 17:17 By Mlungisi Mhlophe-Gumede
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The royal household says a letter purported to be Zulu King Misuzulu summoning KwaZulu-Natal premier Thami Ntuli and MEC for Cogta Thulasizwe Buthelezi to a meeting is fake.
The royal household says a letter purported to be Zulu King Misuzulu summoning KwaZulu-Natal premier Thami Ntuli and MEC for Cogta Thulasizwe Buthelezi to a meeting is fake.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

The Zulu royal family has distanced itself from an attempt to sow divisions between King Misuzulu KaZwelithini and the KwaZulu-Natal government.

A letter dated August 21, allegedly from the king summoning premier Thami Ntuli and co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi to an urgent meeting, was “leaked” online.

According to the letter, the king called Ntuli and Buthelezi to a meeting after they allegedly authorised, without his consent, certain traditional leadership changes in the Ntombela clan in kwaNobamba and Mdletshe clan in kwaHlabisa.

It is alleged Buthelezi had replaced izinduna who are not IFP members and was apparently in the process of changing traditional leadership in the Mdletshe clan.

Zulu royal family spokesperson Prince Thulani Zulu said the letter was fake and from people who want to sow divisions between the king and the provincial government.

“You know there are problems in the royal family and we are aware there is a covert campaign to create tensions between the king and the provincial government,” he said.

Zulu said the king had not called a meeting.

However, while the letter is fake, the situation is tense in the Ntombela and Mdletshe clans over traditional leadership changes, which has seen amabhinca nation president Ngizwe Mchunu enter the fray.

Mchunu lashed out at Buthelezi for allegedly recognising the son of the late Mdletshe clan regent Bonga Mdletshe. The late regent was an IFP member who also represented the party in the KZN legislature between 2004 and 2019.

Mchunu accused Buthelezi of stirring trouble in the Mdletshe clan.

Buthelezi' spokesperson Senzelwe Mzila didn't respond to queries.

KwaZulu-Natal head of government communications Bongani Gina confirmed the king had not summoned the premier to a meeting.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

eNyokeni amphitheatre’s fate hangs in balance as reed dance won’t be held there

After setbacks of more than a decade, the 2,000-seater dome is finally ready to open its doors, but the annual ceremony may not take place there as ...
News
3 weeks ago

Oldest royal, ‘moving encyclopedia’ Princess Ntombibomvu Zulu, dies at 102

The Zulu royal family is mourning the loss of its eldest member after the death of Princess Ntombibomvu Sithuli Zulu, 102, at Nkonjeni hospital on ...
News
1 month ago

Late king’s cultural vision set to be realised — millions of rand later

Allegations of corruption and inflated prices surround the development first proposed by the late King Zwelithini to mark the 30th anniversary of the ...
News
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Stan Mathabatha resigns as ANC chair in Limpopo over ‘unethical’ running of ... Politics
  2. POLL | Should public officials receive full pay while suspended? Politics
  3. Zulu king summons to MEC Buthelezi and KZN premier is fake, says royal household Politics
  4. Old Ulundi legislature to be spruced up for traditional leaders Politics
  5. Acting police minister interferes in political murder probes, says EFF Politics

Latest Videos

2025 Omoda C5
'We're going in': Trump says he plans to send troops to Chicago | REUTERS