Tshwane’s top hires are unlawful and have worsened service delivery — EFF
Image: The Times/Moeletsi Mabe
The EFF in Gauteng says the appointments of some senior managers in the City of Tshwane are unlawful, including that of city manager Johann Mettler, warning the move has worsened the metro’s service delivery crisis.
EFF MPL Moleboheng Masoleng told the legislature on Tuesday that section 56 managers, including the municipal manager, directors and heads of departments, were appointed illegally.
“It has come to light that section 56 managers, including the city manager, were unlawfully appointed. This is not speculation but a matter of fact,” Masoleng said.
She called on Jacob Mamabolo, MEC for co-operative governance & traditional affairs (Cogta), to account on the matter, including progress in finalising reports on the appointments, the filling of critical vacant positions and steps taken to set aside the unlawful decisions.
According to Masoleng, the irregular appointments were not a mere administrative error but a serious governance breach with wide-reaching consequences.
“The unlawful appointment of managers is not simply an administrative oversight. It has direct consequences for governance, service delivery, and the financial health of the city. Our residents are paying the price,” she said.
Masoleng warned service delivery had deteriorated, with communities facing water and electricity shortages, collapsing infrastructure and deepening unemployment.
In July, the issue of Mettler's alleged irregular appointment was raised by the ANC in Tshwane.
Its chairperson, George Matjila, alleged Mettler did not have the required number of years of experience at the time of appointment.
“He did not possess the required 12 years’ experience at the time of shortlisting and interviews. He only had 11 years’ experience, and this fact was overlooked by the selection panel. He should have been eliminated at the initial stage of shortlisting. His inclusion in the names of the shortlisted candidates is unlawful and irregular.
“Given that the city manager did not meet the minimum competency levels at the time of appointment, his continued employment by the city was subject to attaining such competency requirements within 18 months from the date of his appointment.
“This lapsed on February 28 2024. The regulations provide that the said employment contract will terminate automatically within one month after the lapse of 18 months. Therefore, the contract of employment of the city manager was terminated automatically in March 2024. His continued employment by the city is therefore unlawful.”
In his response to Matjila's allegations, the DA's Cilliers Brink has said it was a move by the ANC and its coalition partners to make way for their own cadres.
“The Gauteng MEC for local government assented to the appointment of Johann Mettler and seven of the city's other senior managers, which the ANC coalition aims to replace with pliant, deployed cadres.”
