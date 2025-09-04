Politics

Ekurhuleni mayor Xhakaza says city is on positive trajectory

Service delivery is being restored 'with a clear sense of purpose'

04 September 2025 - 08:30 By Seipati Mothoa
Ekurhuleni mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza said the city's bank balance has increased at R1.2bn.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

City of Ekurhuleni executive mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza says things are looking positive in the city, with improved revenue collection and service delivery. 

Speaking about the city's finances, Xhakaza said cash on hand has almost doubled, growing from 11 days in the year before to 21 days for the 2024/25 financial year.

“Our bank balance has increased to more than R1.2bn, a healthy improvement from R615m in the year before,” he said. 

Xhakaza said the administration inherited a substantial and complex challenge within its energy meter management which resulted in a historical revenue shortfall amounting to about R2.1 bn.

“This was as a result of mismanagement stemming from inaccuracies and gaps in the meter reading and billing environment that had occurred from the abrupt takeover of the function by the information and communication technology (ICT) department,” he said.

In April, TimesLIVE Premium reported the municipality’s multimillion-rand electricity revenue shortage had deepened with the discovery that someone in its ICT department has been producing unauthorised electricity tokens.

Xhakaza said the city has instituted disciplinary measures which are ongoing. He said the city's chief information officer has been suspended. 

The mayor said while fixing finances, the city never lost focus on service delivery. He said they have spent 99% of their capital budget, which he said is crucial for infrastructure delivery. 

The city has installed new electricity connections to areas including Clayville and installed high mast lights in areas including Katlehong. 

“We have also undertaken huge road rehabilitation projects, including more than 20km of roads in the Kempton Park CBD on major arteries including Monument Road and Highveld Road,” he said. 

Xhakaza reassured Ekurhuleni residents the city has a renewed approach to service delivery to ensure the money they pay for services is used to improve their quality of life.

“The picture I have painted today is one of a city on a positive trajectory. A city that is confronting its past challenges with honesty, managing its finances with prudence and accelerating service delivery with a clear sense of purpose. The state of governance in Ekurhuleni is stable and our progress is undeniable. We are building a city that is resilient, responsive and reliable.”

