Madlanga commission set to start public hearings on September 17

05 September 2025 - 17:41 By TimesLIVE
Chairperson of the commission, former acting deputy chief justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga.
Image: VELI NHLAPO

The Madlanga commission of inquiry into criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system will start its public hearings on September 17.

Last week, the commission headed by retired justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga announced it was not able to start its work on September 1 because the department of justice had failed to provide the necessary infrastructure and resources on time.

In a statement on Friday, the commission noted the award of several contracts by the department, including IT equipment and ICT infrastructure services.

“The commission further notes that significant progress has been made by the appointed service providers to set up the various services in accordance with the commission's requirements,” spokesperson Jeremy Michaels said.

He said it was anticipated all work in this regard will be finalised in time for the commission's hearings to commence without any further delays.

Inquiry delay points to spectacular failure

We hope the president takes this episode as one more indication, and a serious warning, of how incapacitated his state is
Opinion & Analysis
5 days ago

Justice DG Doc Mashabane disciplined for Madlanga commission delays

Justice and constitutional development department deputy director-general responsible for ICT Jabu Hlatshwayo has been suspended after the Madlanga ...
Politics
1 week ago

Madlanga commission delayed over procurement of vital infrastructure

The judicial commission of inquiry into allegations of political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system is delayed.
Politics
1 week ago
