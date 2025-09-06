WATCH | Special official funeral for Mninwa Johannes 'MJ' Mahlangu

Deputy President Paul Mashatile is expected to delivery a eulogy at the funeral service for long-time National Council of Provinces (NCOP) chairperson and ambassador Mninwa Johannes “MJ” Mahlangu in Middelburg, Mpumalanga, on Saturday morning.
The former high commissioner to Kenya was granted a special official funeral.
Mahlangu died two weeks ago while en route to a hospital after a short illness. He was 72.
He served as ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary to Somalia and as permanent representative to the UN Office in Nairobi (UNON).
His distinguished career also included serving as South Africa’s ambassador to the US. Mahlangu was part of the group that drafted South Africa’s post-apartheid constitution and was elected to the first democratic parliament in 1994.
He went on to serve as deputy chairperson and later as chairperson of the NCOP.
TimesLIVE
