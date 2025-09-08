Politics

PA mum after 30 days of Kenny Kunene’s suspension and investigation

08 September 2025 - 13:48
Bulelani Nonyukela Audio producer
PA president Gayton McKenzie and deputy president Kenny Kunene.
Image: Werner Hills

Thirty days have passed since Patriotic Alliance (PA) leader Gayton McKenzie placed Kenny Kunene on a leave of absence after his appearance at the home of Katiso “KT” Molefe, the alleged mastermind behind DJ Somebody’s 2022 murder. Despite promises of a transparent investigation, no update has been provided.

Kunene had argued his presence at Molefe’s home was not suspicious. He claimed he was there to accompany a young journalist who wanted to pursue an exclusive story.

There has been no public update on the outcome and a party spokesperson did not respond to a request about the latest information, raising questions about accountability and internal party processes.

McKenzie said: “I believe Kenny 100%. I can't expect everyone to believe him, hence we’re launching a full investigation to prove what we know, that he is innocent. We will share the whole process and findings.”

The promised transparency has not materialised.

