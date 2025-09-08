The family of former Zambian president Edgar Lungu is back in the Pretoria high court to challenge the government of that country and the court's judgment that ordered the repatriation of Lungu's corpse.
The family wants Lungu to be buried in South Africa.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Former Zambian President Edgar Lungu's family back in court
Courtesy of SABC
