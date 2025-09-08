Politics

WATCH | Former Zambian President Edgar Lungu's family back in court

08 September 2025 - 09:54 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC

The family of former Zambian president Edgar Lungu is back in the Pretoria high court to challenge the government of that country and the court's judgment that ordered the repatriation of Lungu's corpse.

The family wants Lungu to be buried in South Africa.

TimesLIVE

