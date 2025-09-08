Politics

WATCH | Madlanga commission media briefing

08 September 2025 - 15:04 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC

The head of communications for the judicial commission of inquiry into criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system will on Monday brief the media on progress made so far.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Madlanga commission set to start public hearings on September 17

The Madlanga commission of inquiry into criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system will start its public ...
Politics
3 days ago

Mkhwanazi's explosive allegations lead to windfall for fallen officers' children

A charity drive to raise funds to buy two cows as a token of appreciation for KwaZulu-Natal top cop Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has resulted in a ...
News
2 days ago

Cachalia, Masemola agree to refer political killings task team dockets to Madlanga commission

The political killings task team dockets will be submitted to the Madlanga commission of inquiry in the format that the commission requires.
News
6 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Solidarity asks court to order Ntshavheni to retract 'misinformation' claim and ... Politics
  2. RECORDED | Special official funeral for Mninwa Johannes 'MJ' Mahlangu Politics
  3. ‘Shivambu didn’t name his party after me’, says Mayibuye Mandela Politics
  4. No room for cultish, abusive, pompous, ignorant or tribal leaders, says ... Politics
  5. 'He started this mess': Malema says Mkhwanazi must also answer to MPs Politics

Latest Videos

The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry gives an update on its progress
Attack in Jerusalem injures at least 20 people, six critically