6,850 illegal firearms seized in 5 years used in murders, parliament hears

KwaZulu-Natal is province with highest number of seized murder weapons

09 September 2025 - 14:15
6,853 confiscated firearms were involved in murder cases in the past five years. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

More than 6,800 confiscated firearms have been linked to murder cases around South Africa over the past five years, with KwaZulu-Natal emerging as the province with the highest number of seized murder weapons.

In a written reply to a parliamentary question by EFF MP Asanda Matshobeni, the police ministry said 6,853 firearms taken from criminals were tied to murder investigations between 2019 and 2024.

KwaZulu-Natal recorded the largest share at 2,079, followed by Gauteng with 1,406, the Eastern Cape with 932 and the Western Cape with 741.

The Northern Cape had the lowest figure at 65.

While KwaZulu-Natal tops the list for murder-related seizures, the Western Cape recorded the highest number of confiscated illegal firearms with 6,267 in the past five years.

In contrast, the Northern Cape again had the lowest with 149.

198,176 women targeted by intimate partners in past four years, MPs hear

Shocking figures have been released by the police ministry in response to a parliamentary question.
1 hour ago

Nationally, police removed 21,702 illegal firearms from circulation during this period.

National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola, speaking at a firearm destruction event in July, highlighted the scale of the crackdown.

“Police have destroyed 291,993 firearms and firearm parts over the past five years,” he said. “Firearms remain the preferred weapon in serious and violent crime, specifically murder and attempted murder.”

Masemola noted police operations continue to target illegal weapons daily.

Through Operation Shanela, police seize about 100 firearms per week from criminals.

The ministry said the confiscations form part of ongoing efforts to curb violent crime, where gun-related murders remain a pressing concern.

