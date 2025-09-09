Politics

WATCH LIVE | Ramaphosa in parliament for Q&A session

09 September 2025 - 14:02 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC News.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is appearing before the National Assembly for a question and answer session on Tuesday.

Ramaphosa  is expected to be quizzed on the government's efforts to engage with the US government to secure a trade deal and reduce tariffs.

He is also expected to clarify the administration's plans to assist Postbank, as well as progress made in ensuring that the national dialogue is beneficial. 

South Africa's G20 presidency will also be discussed. 

