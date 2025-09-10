Politics

Macpherson sticks by PwC to probe Independent Development Trust

Firm chosen for experience, capacity and reputation in handling such projects

10 September 2025 - 19:32
Khulekani Magubane Financial reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Public works and infrastructure minister Dean Macpherson says three service providers submitted requests for quotations as investigative service providers. File image.
Public works and infrastructure minister Dean Macpherson says three service providers submitted requests for quotations as investigative service providers. File image.
Image: Refilwe Kholomonyane

Minister of public works and infrastructure Dean Macpherson stood by the selection of PwC to investigate a tender by the Independent Development Trust (IDT), saying the trend of multiple parties casting aspersions about PwC’s selection was worrying.

He was replying to questions from MPs in a National Assembly plenary on Wednesday afternoon. This came amid the suspension of IDT acting CEO Tebogo Malaka, who was implicated in the tender and allegedly had her R16m property development funded by IDT contractors.

ANC MP Nolutando Makasi asked the minister for the reasons PwC was appointed to investigate the R800m in irregular procurement related to the Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) Oxygen Plant project and the names of the other firms that applied but were not selected to do the forensic report.

The minister said in July the department had appointed PwC as a service provider to investigate the alleged maladministration, fraud and corruption in the project’s procurement.

He said three service providers submitted requests for quotations as investigative service providers and applied unsuccessfully, namely the Analytic Forensic Investigative Services and Abacus Financial Crime Advisory.

“Due to the magnitude of the PSA tender and the international funding that was involved, the sensitive nature of this matter required a credible institution to complete a full forensic investigation. The department chose PwC for their experience, capacity and reputation in handling such projects due to the technical requirements and sensitivity involved.”

Suspended IDT CEO Malaka accuses public works minister Macpherson of prejudging her

Suspended Independent Development Trust CEO Tebogo Malaka insists she was unfairly targeted by public works and infrastructure minister Dean ...
Politics
3 weeks ago

In a stunning turn of events surrounding the IDT tender scandal, Malaka met Daily Maverick journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh in a recorded public meeting in which video footage compelling suggests the CEO tried to bribe the journalist. Myburgh says Malaka offered him R60,000.

Still, some political parties in parliament took issue with the selection of PwC. ANC MP Sipho Mahlangu asked if PwC was selected in an open, fair and lawful process, to which the minister simply replied: “Yes”.

DA MP Edwin Bath asked when Malaka would be arrested for trying to bribe Myburgh, noting the silence of members of the committee, the ANC, EFF, MK Party, and ActionSA on the entire debacle.

“The one thing, if I may, that has astounded me during the IDT scandal is not so much the questions as to the conduct of the IDT, but to continually repeat false narratives to delegitimise the investigation into the IDT and cover it up.

“And I think that has really, really worried me, as to why that took place among so many political parties. The reality is, as the executive authority, I do not conduct disciplinary cases against CEOs.”

He said disciplinary functions that would determine Malaka’s conduct and decide on a response were now with the IDT board. The minister said while the mind boggles as to how Malaka avoided arrest, those questions would be appropriately addressed by acting police minister Firoz Cachalia.

“It’s not like no-one saw what happened on that table. There was a clear intent to bribe Myburgh, and I, for one, can’t explain why the acting CEO still hasn’t been arrested. I think it also creates worrying questions in the public’s mind as to why someone can allegedly bribe someone and, four or five weeks later, they haven’t been arrested.”

Asked if Malaka bribed MPs, Macpherson said if Malaka was prepared to bribe a journalist, she would be prepared to bribe anyone. He speculated that Malaka might try to cut a deal to give up the names of politicians if she were arrested.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

IDT board committed to transparency amid ongoing investigations

The board of the Independent Development Trust says it is committed to transparency and accounting amid ongoing  investigations at the state agency ...
Politics
1 month ago

Malaka Trust stands by suspended IDT exec, claims she was 'trapped' in bribery scandal

The Tebogo Malaka Family Trust says it stands firmly behind the suspended CEO of the Independent Development Trust who was caught on camera offering ...
News
1 month ago

LISTEN | Macpherson charges IDT CEO Malaka, spokesperson over 'bribe'

Watching video of alleged bribe being offered 'made me sick to my stomach and left me in disbelief', says public works and infrastructure minister
Politics
1 month ago

IDT board to meet over CEO Tebogo Malaka's R60k 'offer' to journalist

The board of the Independent Development Trust is set to meet on Wednesday to deliberate on serious allegations involving its CEO Tebogo Malaka and ...
Politics
1 month ago

IDT CEO Tebogo Malaka placed on suspension over R800m oxygen tender

The board of trustees of the Independent Development Trust (IDT) has placed its CEO Tebogo Malaka on precautionary suspension with immediate effect.
News
1 month ago

PSA urges suspension of IDT officials over oxygen plant tender

The Public Servants Association has called for the immediate suspension of Independent Development Trust officials implicated in alleged misconduct ...
Politics
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Judges back media against gag attempts News
  2. Suspended IDT CEO Malaka accuses public works minister Macpherson of prejudging ... Politics
  3. IDT board committed to transparency amid ongoing investigations Politics
  4. Malaka Trust stands by suspended IDT exec, claims she was 'trapped' in bribery ... South Africa
  5. Mampara of week: Tebogo Malaka Hogarth
  6. Good chance ‘bribe’ video will stand up in court, say experts News

Most read

  1. Mkhwanazi committee not 'inferior' to Madlanga commission: Malema Politics
  2. Search is on for partner to help buy Goodyear factory, says Godlimpi Politics
  3. DA slams 'witch hunt' after labour court ruling against Gauteng education MEC ... Politics
  4. 'He started this mess': Malema says Mkhwanazi must also answer to MPs Politics
  5. Mashatile must deal with ‘serial transgressor’ Motshekga: EFF Politics

Latest Videos

Bester's application to interdict Netflix doccie
ConCourt delivers judgment on whether men can assume wives surname