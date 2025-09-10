The state will enrol the reopening of the inquest into the death of anti-apartheid activist and Black Consciousness Movement (BCM) founder and leader Stephen Bantu Biko at the Gqeberha high court on Friday September 12.
It was on that date 48 years ago that Biko died after being allegedly tortured by Special Branch police.
The reopening of the inquest follows the minister of justice’s approval of the national director of public prosecutions’ request, which was supported by the legal representatives of the Biko family.
National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said on Wednesday the main goal of reopening the inquest was to lay before the court evidence that will enable it to make a finding in terms of the Inquests Act as to whether the death was brought about by any act, or omission, which amounts to an offence on the part of any person.
Tyali said the original inquest that was held in November 1977 exonerated both Special Branch (SB) members who allegedly tortured Biko and medical practitioners who treated him.
Biko was arrested with his comrade, Peter Jones, at a roadblock near Grahamstown (now Makhanda) on August 18 1977. He had violated his banning orders, which restricted his movement to King Williamstown, now known as Qonce. He was taken to Walmer Police Station in Gqeberha, where he was allegedly tortured while shackled with leg irons and kept naked in a cell.
It was only after 24 days in custody that medical assistance was sought for him after “foam” was noted around his mouth. On September 11 1977, Biko was loaded unconscious, still naked and shackled, into the back of a police Land Rover, and transported to a prison hospital in Pretoria, 1,200km away. He died outside a Pretoria hospital on September 20, aged 30.
Reopened inquest into killing of Steve Biko in Gqeberha high court on Friday
Original inquest exonerated Special Branch members and doctors
Image: FILE
The state will enrol the reopening of the inquest into the death of anti-apartheid activist and Black Consciousness Movement (BCM) founder and leader Stephen Bantu Biko at the Gqeberha high court on Friday September 12.
It was on that date 48 years ago that Biko died after being allegedly tortured by Special Branch police.
The reopening of the inquest follows the minister of justice’s approval of the national director of public prosecutions’ request, which was supported by the legal representatives of the Biko family.
National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said on Wednesday the main goal of reopening the inquest was to lay before the court evidence that will enable it to make a finding in terms of the Inquests Act as to whether the death was brought about by any act, or omission, which amounts to an offence on the part of any person.
Tyali said the original inquest that was held in November 1977 exonerated both Special Branch (SB) members who allegedly tortured Biko and medical practitioners who treated him.
Biko was arrested with his comrade, Peter Jones, at a roadblock near Grahamstown (now Makhanda) on August 18 1977. He had violated his banning orders, which restricted his movement to King Williamstown, now known as Qonce. He was taken to Walmer Police Station in Gqeberha, where he was allegedly tortured while shackled with leg irons and kept naked in a cell.
It was only after 24 days in custody that medical assistance was sought for him after “foam” was noted around his mouth. On September 11 1977, Biko was loaded unconscious, still naked and shackled, into the back of a police Land Rover, and transported to a prison hospital in Pretoria, 1,200km away. He died outside a Pretoria hospital on September 20, aged 30.
No clarity from SANDF on refusal to fund retired general’s defence
The cause of Biko’s death was recorded as extensive brain injury caused by centralisation of blood circulation and intravascular blood coagulation, acute kidney failure and uremia.
“A formal inquest was held in November 1977. The version of his captors and interrogators of the notorious police SB members at that inquest was that he had sustained his injuries when he banged his head against a wall,” Tyali said.
Chief magistrate MJ Prins accepted the version of the SB members and found that Biko sustained the injuries during a scuffle with the SB members. The magistrate also exonerated the medical practitioners who treated Biko while in prison. On February 2 1978, the then attorney-general of the Eastern Cape declined to prosecute anyone for the death of Biko.
During the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) sitting in 1997, former senior SB officers from Gqeberha, Maj Harold Snyman, Capt Daniel Petrus Siebert, Capt Jacobus Johannes Oosthuysen Benecke, W/O Rubin Marx and Sgt Gideon Johannes Nieuwoudt applied for amnesty in relation to the death.
Their version was that Biko had attacked one of their colleagues with a chair after he sat down without asking permission. In the ensuing scuffle to restrain him, Biko hit his head against the wall, they claimed. They admitted that they colluded and fabricated their versions, submitting false affidavits during the initial investigation into Biko’s death.
The TRC refused all five of them amnesty because their evidence was contradictory and disclosed no political motive.
“The NPA and its partners will continue their efforts to address the atrocities of the past and assist in providing closure to the Biko family and society at large,” Tyali said.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE
Inquest into deaths of five youths killed by SADF at PAC member’s home
Highgate massacre inquest decision expected on December 1
Enyobeni victims died slowly and painfully, inquest hears
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos