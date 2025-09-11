Politics

EFF calls for law change to ban all forms of alcohol promotion

'Children grow up associating alcohol with success, sport and leisure'

11 September 2025 - 14:46
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The liquor amendment bill seeks to amend the Liquor Act of 2003 by prohibiting the advertising, promotion and product placement of liquor in all forms of media. Stock photo.
The liquor amendment bill seeks to amend the Liquor Act of 2003 by prohibiting the advertising, promotion and product placement of liquor in all forms of media. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/VLADISLAVS GORNIKS

The EFF has introduced a bill in the National Assembly to ban alcohol advertising.

The liquor amendment bill was introduced by EFF MP Veronica Mente. It aims to amend the Liquor Act of 2003 by prohibiting the advertising, promotion and product placement of liquor in all forms of media.

The party said this was to ensure that the health and safety of people was prioritised over the profits of liquor companies.

“We live in a society where alcohol has been normalised and marketed as a lifestyle aspiration. Bright and attractive adverts target even young children, who grow up associating alcohol with success, sport and leisure,” EFF spokesperson Sinawo Thambo said.

He argued that glamorised alcohol advertising promotes unhealthy drinking behaviours, which can contribute to alcohol-related incidents.

“What these adverts conceal are the devastating consequences of excessive consumption: broken families, gender-based violence, road fatalities and the overburdening of our public health system. The true cost of alcohol abuse is carried by society as a whole, while corporations escape accountability through slick advertising and irresponsible promotion.”

The party called on the National Assembly speaker to refer the bill to the trade, industry, and portfolio committee in parliament. It urged all stakeholders, including political parties, civil society organisations, communities, parents and other organisations “who care about the future of South Africa” to support the bill.

The Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance (SAAPA) has also called for the amendment of the liquor bill to raise the legal drinking age to 21 and restrict advertising, citing concern about enabling underage drinking and other alcohol-related harms.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

WATCH | More than 15 clubs shut down in Maboneng and Orange Farm due to noncompliance

Johannesburg public safety MMC Mgcini Tshwaku has shut down more than 15 notorious liquor outlets allegedly linked to gang activities, robberies, ...
News
3 days ago

Foetal alcohol spectrum disorder: what role do fathers' drinking habits play?

While it is known that foetal alcohol spectrum disorder in children is caused by mothers who drink during pregnancy, new research shows simultaneous ...
News
3 days ago

How SA influencers help the tobacco industry to spread confusing messages

DJ Sbu is part of a social media campaign that’s been pushing back on parts of the tobacco bill. He’s just one of many influencers ‘defending ...
News
3 days ago

Nine years on and Liquor Amendment Bill stalled: Call for action by Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance

The Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance has called out the near decade-long delay in passing the Liquor Amendment Bill of 2016, expressing its ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Mkhwanazi committee not 'inferior' to Madlanga commission: Malema Politics
  2. Search is on for partner to help buy Goodyear factory, says Godlimpi Politics
  3. DA slams 'witch hunt' after labour court ruling against Gauteng education MEC ... Politics
  4. Uber, Bolt must toe the line when new regulations kick in, says Creecy Politics
  5. 'Operation Dudula is a group of thugs,' says Malema Politics

Latest Videos

Why Israel is attacking Gaza peace negotiators | DW News
After the earthquake: what lies ahead for Afghanistan? | The Take