EFF calls for law change to ban all forms of alcohol promotion

The EFF has introduced a bill in the National Assembly to ban alcohol advertising.
The liquor amendment bill was introduced by EFF MP Veronica Mente. It aims to amend the Liquor Act of 2003 by prohibiting the advertising, promotion and product placement of liquor in all forms of media.
The party said this was to ensure that the health and safety of people was prioritised over the profits of liquor companies.
“We live in a society where alcohol has been normalised and marketed as a lifestyle aspiration. Bright and attractive adverts target even young children, who grow up associating alcohol with success, sport and leisure,” EFF spokesperson Sinawo Thambo said.
He argued that glamorised alcohol advertising promotes unhealthy drinking behaviours, which can contribute to alcohol-related incidents.
“What these adverts conceal are the devastating consequences of excessive consumption: broken families, gender-based violence, road fatalities and the overburdening of our public health system. The true cost of alcohol abuse is carried by society as a whole, while corporations escape accountability through slick advertising and irresponsible promotion.”
The party called on the National Assembly speaker to refer the bill to the trade, industry, and portfolio committee in parliament. It urged all stakeholders, including political parties, civil society organisations, communities, parents and other organisations “who care about the future of South Africa” to support the bill.
The Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance (SAAPA) has also called for the amendment of the liquor bill to raise the legal drinking age to 21 and restrict advertising, citing concern about enabling underage drinking and other alcohol-related harms.
Image: 123RF/VLADISLAVS GORNIKS
