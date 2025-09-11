The MK Party has called for a forensic investigation into water board members' payments while also demanding the resignation of the minister, Pemmy Majodina.
In a written reply to a parliamentary question, the ministry said members of water boards received payments of nearly R50m a year for attending meetings.
According to the MK Party. the reply revealed “abuse of power, betrayal of the public and manipulation of public funds”.
Party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela said almost R50m was spent in a year on board members' payments while there is a water crisis caused by water outages and water-shedding.
“If these water boards were functioning effectively, there would be no need for protracted water-shedding or the rolling outages now devastating communities,” he said.
MKP demands Majodina's resignation over water board payments
Image: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day
Splashing out: dry taps as water boards drown in excess
The payments include:
Ndhlela said the board members should be held accountable.
“We demand a full forensic audit by the Special Investigating Unit and a referral of findings to the National Prosecuting Authority for criminal prosecution.”
The party also called for the ministerial memo limiting board meeting hours to be provided to parliament and for a moratorium on payments to water boards until the audit is complete.
