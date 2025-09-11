Politics

WATCH | Mashatile appears before NCOP for Q&A session

11 September 2025 - 14:21 By TimesLIVE
Deputy President Paul Mashatile is on Thursday appearing before the National Council of Provinces for a question-and-answer session.

MORE:

My deputy ministers (43 of them) are doing a good job: Cyril Ramaphosa

Some parties have criticised Ramaphosa over his bloated executive, which includes 43 deputy ministers who cost the fiscus more than R94m a year in ...
1 day ago

WATCH | Ramaphosa in parliament for Q&A session

President Cyril Ramaphosa is appearing before the National Assembly for a question and answer session on Tuesday.
2 days ago

Mashatile must deal with ‘serial transgressor’ Motshekga: EFF

The EFF has written to National Assembly speaker Thoko Didiza requesting action be taken against defence minister Angie Motshekga and finance ...
2 days ago

LISTEN | ‘Touching a police officer must carry the harshest punishment’: Mashatile

Crisis of police killings grips SAPS
3 days ago

SA intensifying fight against crime with specialised units and advanced tech — Mashatile

Deputy President Paul Mashatile says the government is intensifying efforts in the fight against crime by giving resources to specialised units and ...
4 days ago

IN PICS | Inside Mashatile’s two palatial homes worth almost R70m

Deputy president has declared two ‘family-owned’ mansions in Cape Town and Midrand which he lives in
1 month ago
