AfriForum Youth remembers Charlie Kirk for ‘unwavering faith and steadfast character’
Image: Trent Nelson/The Salt Lake Tribune
AfriForum Youth has paid tribute to American conservative activist and US President Donald Trump's ally Charlie Kirk after his assassination.
Kirk, 31, was fatally shot at a Utah Valley University event on Wednesday.
The youth organisation laid a wreath at the American embassy in Pretoria on Thursday to honour his life, describing his legacy as “a critical voice in the promotion of conservative political thought”.
“Kirk is remembered for his unwavering faith and steadfast character, which he often demonstrated under pressure during interviews and debates,” AfriForum Youth’s tribute read.
“His love for his family and young people everywhere also serves as an example for us. Our prayer is that his loved ones may find comfort in the Lord, as promised to us in 2 Corinthians 1:3: 'Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of mercies and God of all comfort who comforts us in all our tribulation.'”
Nation on edge: Experts warn of 'vicious spiral' in US political violence after Kirk killing
Kirk was known for his pro-Trump stance, controversial views on social issues and advocacy for Israel. He was also known for his strong Christian beliefs.
AfriForum youth spokesperson Louis Boshoff said Kirk's murder was a wake-up call that points to a global intolerance towards conservative thinking.
“Locally institutions and individuals who challenge leftist beliefs are also subject to fierce criticism and are repeatedly criticised, on an unfounded basis, for racism or a yearning for a return to apartheid,” he said.
“However, Kirk has proven through his debates, especially with young people of diverse schools of thought, that the conservative voice must be heard and well-founded arguments will prevail in a world where a woke agenda is often imposed on young people.”
Some world leaders have condemned the violent act and paid tribute to the right-wing activist. US authorities are hunting for the shooter suspected of killing Kirk.
