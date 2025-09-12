Politics

AfriForum Youth remembers Charlie Kirk for ‘unwavering faith and steadfast character’

12 September 2025 - 13:58
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
US right-wing activist and commentator Charlie Kirk was fatally shot while appearing at a Utah Valley University event in Orem on September 10 2025.
US right-wing activist and commentator Charlie Kirk was fatally shot while appearing at a Utah Valley University event in Orem on September 10 2025.
Image: Trent Nelson/The Salt Lake Tribune

AfriForum Youth has paid tribute to American conservative activist and US President Donald Trump's ally Charlie Kirk after his assassination.

Kirk, 31, was fatally shot at a Utah Valley University event on Wednesday.

The youth organisation laid a wreath at the American embassy in Pretoria on Thursday to honour his life, describing his legacy as “a critical voice in the promotion of conservative political thought”.

“Kirk is remembered for his unwavering faith and steadfast character, which he often demonstrated under pressure during interviews and debates,” AfriForum Youth’s tribute read.

“His love for his family and young people everywhere also serves as an example for us. Our prayer is that his loved ones may find comfort in the Lord, as promised to us in 2 Corinthians 1:3: 'Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of mercies and God of all comfort who comforts us in all our tribulation.'”

Nation on edge: Experts warn of 'vicious spiral' in US political violence after Kirk killing

“This event is horrifying, alarming, but not necessarily surprising,” said Mike Jensen, a researcher at the University of Maryland, which has tracked ...
News
1 day ago

Kirk was known for his pro-Trump stance, controversial views on social issues and advocacy for Israel. He was also known for his strong Christian beliefs.

AfriForum youth spokesperson Louis Boshoff said Kirk's murder was a wake-up call that points to a global intolerance towards conservative thinking.

“Locally institutions and individuals who challenge leftist beliefs are also subject to fierce criticism and are repeatedly criticised, on an unfounded basis, for racism or a yearning for a return to apartheid,” he said.

“However, Kirk has proven through his debates, especially with young people of diverse schools of thought, that the conservative voice must be heard and well-founded arguments will prevail in a world where a woke agenda is often imposed on young people.”

Some world leaders have condemned the violent act and paid tribute to the right-wing activist. US authorities are hunting for the shooter suspected of killing Kirk.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

What we know about weapon used by suspect in Charlie Kirk’s fatal shooting

US investigators said on Thursday they had found a bolt-action rifle believed to have been used in the politically charged fatal shooting of ...
News
14 hours ago

TOM EATON | As they say, never let a good crisis go to waste: what’s next for Trump?

Today, nobody is talking about Trump’s links to Epstein, or asking about Israel’s bombing of Qatar, or whether Trump ordered the strike on that ...
Opinion & Analysis
17 hours ago

No suspect in custody in Charlie Kirk shooting after hours of confusion

Authorities in the US had no suspect in custody for the fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk after hours of confused statements from ...
News
1 day ago

AfriForum, Solidarity withdraw from first national dialogue convention

Lobby groups AfriForum and the Solidarity Movement have announced their withdrawal from the first convention of the national dialogue set to take ...
Politics
1 month ago

North West farmer asks AfriForum ‘to get police to do their jobs’

Victim of farm attack hopes AfriForum can breathe new life into police probe
News
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Uber, Bolt must toe the line when new regulations kick in, says Creecy Politics
  2. DA slams 'witch hunt' after labour court ruling against Gauteng education MEC ... Politics
  3. Search is on for partner to help buy Goodyear factory, says Godlimpi Politics
  4. 'Operation Dudula is a group of thugs,' says Malema Politics
  5. Mkhwanazi committee not 'inferior' to Madlanga commission: Malema Politics

Latest Videos

Gaza's skyline reshaped: Israeli bombing campaign destroys thousands of homes
LIVE NEWS: Charlie Kirk assassin manhunt, Trump to award Kirk Presidential ...