Fresh Biko inquest hears two people of interest are still alive

12 September 2025 - 14:47
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
Steve Biko died in detention on September 12 1977.
Image: FILE

The reopened inquest into the death of anti-apartheid activist and Black Consciousness Movement founder and leader Steve Biko, who died 48 years ago on Friday, has been adjourned to November 12 for case management

The prosecution informed Gqeberha high court judge Buyiswa Majiki on Friday that there are two persons of interest in the matter who are still alive.

Tembeka Ngcukaitobi SC, for the Biko family, told the court the choice of the date for the reopening of the inquest on Friday was significant.

Biko died in detention on September 12 1977 after interrogation by the apartheid regime's notorious special branch (SB), during which he suffered extensive brain haemorrhaging.

The culprits were never prosecuted because they were cleared by a whitewash inquest established by the apartheid government, National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said.

Former SB policemen Harold Snyman, Gideon Nieuwoudt, Ruben Marx, Daantjie Siebert, and Johan Beneke applied for but were refused amnesty by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission during the 1990s. 

Meanwhile, the inquest into the killing of five children by South African Defence Force members in 1993 was postponed by the Mthatha high court to October 30, also for case management.

“The inquests follow the minister of justice and constitutional development’s approval of the national director of public prosecutions’ requests,” Tyali said.

“The main goal of holding them is to lay before the court evidence that will enable the court to make a finding as to whether the deaths were brought about by any act, or omission, which amounts to an offence on the part of any person.”

ITUMELENG MOTHOAGAE | Biko remembered: reclaiming ontological blackness and the politics of the black body

Steve Biko’s philosophy invites a holistic decolonial method and approach that integrates mind, body and spirit in the quest for freedom
Opinion & Analysis
11 hours ago

Inquest into deaths of five youths killed by SADF at PAC member’s home

Justice minister Mmamoloko Kubayi has approved the national director of public prosecutions’ request for a joint inquest into the death of five ...
News
4 days ago

Peter Jones, arrested and detained with Steve Biko, has died

The last man to see Steve Biko alive and former BPC leader Peter Cyril Jones has died.
News
2 years ago

Apartheid crimes have gone largely unpunished while victims' families suffer in pain

The crime of apartheid (declared in 1966 by the UN) has largely gone unpunished since SA's transition in 1996. Most perpetrators have either died or ...
News
3 years ago

‘Without the TRC, we wouldn’t have known about my mother’

Phila Ndwandwe's story was made famous through art. But the details of the MK operative's death are still murky despite the investigation by the TRC
Opinion & Analysis
3 years ago

BOOK REVIEW | Waking up sleeping apartheid dogs who got away with murder

Zikhona Valela’s Now You Know How Mapetla Died gives a unique perspective on the struggle and those involved
Opinion & Analysis
3 years ago

An apartheid wound that has yet to be cleansed

No-one has ever been prosecuted for the killing of the Cradock Four 36 years ago, writes David Forbes
Opinion & Analysis
4 years ago

LISTEN | Neil Aggett's bravery under torture cited by Nkosinathi Biko

It is heartless to take someone’s life and then deprive them of the right to say 'I fought 'til the end', says the son of Steve Biko on the fresh ...
News
5 years ago
