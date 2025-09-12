Despite government assurances, communities from uMzumbe’s Magogo, eChibini, and Umsinsini villages said they’ve been sidelined.
NCOP to visit lithium mine on KZN south coast after community grievances
The National Council of Provinces’ (NCOP) select committee on public petitions and executive undertakings will visit the SA Lithium mining site in Magogo Village, Umzumbe, KwaZulu-Natal, on Friday.
The committee is expected to confront a storm of grievances from surrounding communities over alleged forced displacement, intimidation, environmental degradation, and a lack of meaningful consultation.
The visit was triggered by a petition submitted to parliament by Michael Kholiswa Sithole, signed by more than 1,900 residents, accusing the mine of systematically disregarding mining regulations.
The petition alleges SA Lithium failed to conduct proper consultations before commencing operations, violated cultural rights by relocating graves without due process and caused structural damage to homes through blasting.
It also claims complaints submitted to the director-general of mineral resources and energy were ignored.
Lithium mine sparks anger on KZN south coast
Last month the Sunday Times reported families near the Highbury mine were forced to evacuate during blasting, while others face dust pollution, water scarcity and fears of land dispossession.
This prompted MK Party MP EK Madlala to ask mineral resources minister Gwede Mantashe what steps were being taken to enforce compliance and ensure Umzumbe residents benefit from the mine’s operations.
In his written reply, Mantashe said SA Lithium was complying with the Mine Health and Safety Act, including a blast notification system using WhatsApp, signage and direct alerts.
He said the company will build a sports facility and incubation centre in Ray Nkonyeni municipality, drill boreholes to improve water access, provide support for small businesses through training and equipment and provide human resource development via education, learnerships and bursaries.
Committee chairperson Ofentse Mokae said the visit underscored the urgency of the matter.
“We have committed ourselves to processing petitions without delay. Meeting petitioners directly allows us to fully grasp the issues at hand so when we deliberate in Cape Town, we do so with a comprehensive understanding to guide our decisions.”
Why SA must own its place in the global clean energy value chain
