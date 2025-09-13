Politics

Cogta MEC calls for calm after fiery protests in Vryheid over blackouts

13 September 2025 - 12:05 By MLUNGISI MHLOPHE-GUMEDE
KwaZulu-Natal co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi engaged with disgruntled Vryheid residents over electricity disruptions.
KwaZulu-Natal co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi has called for calm and restraint in Vryheid in the wake of fiery protests over electricity supply disruptions.

Buthelezi met disgruntled community members in Mondlo in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Friday after a violent protest the night before in which municipal offices and heavy machinery including TLBs were set alight.

The community raised concerns over daily electricity outages occurring between 5am and 9am and again during peak hours in the evening.

These disruptions have had a significant impact on households, businesses and essential services in the area.

In addition to the electricity issue, residents also voiced dissatisfaction with basic municipal services.

Buthelezi acknowledged residents' frustrations and said the manner in which Abaqulusi local municipality implemented electricity switch-offs could have been better.

He emphasised that such decisions should never be made without prior consultation with affected communities as this undermines the principles of participatory governance and transparency.

Buthelezi said he would convene an urgent meeting with municipal officials and Eskom.

“The objective of this engagement is to develop sustainable and practical solutions that respond directly to the concerns raised by the community,” said Buthelezi.

He condemned the burning of municipal offices and called on residents to obey the law at all times.

