He announced in August the event would be moved from Enyokeni — a palace that belonged to his father, the late King Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu — to his new Emashobeni from this year, as dictated by tradition.
This was received with dismay from many corners of the province, considering provincial government had finally completed a multimillion-rand upgrade to a cultural precinct, after more than a decade of delays, earmarked to host such events.
He said he had developed fears the event’s debut in his palace might encounter challenges but said he was pleased it turned out to be a success.
Premier Thami Ntuli said the provincial government will back the king’s vision and invest in developing oPhongolo and on infrastructure in the area.
“We are committing as the provincial government to invest in this area so that we upgrade the infrastructure, the access to this area, the infrastructure used for ceremonies and even the palace itself,” he said
“You have pointed and ours as provincial government is to do as you wish.”
Furious Zulu king lambasts royal critic, challenges him to stick-fighting match
A furious Zulu King Misuzulu KaZwelithini pulled no punches against those he considers critics of the monarch in an explosive reed dance address on Saturday.
The king delivered one of his shortest speeches in the annual event, held for the first time at his newly built eMashobeni royal palace in oPhongola, northern KwaZulu-Natal.
Addressing the thousands who attended the event, Misuzulu began by reaffirming his understanding of his duties and duty as the king of the Zulu nation.
“I know my job as I’m standing here. I’m here to protect Zulu tradition, land and this nation as a whole. That is my purpose in this world,” he said.
His role is rooted in heritage and tradition rather than formal education, he said. As such, he expressed his frustration at external interference.
Zulu king summons to MEC Buthelezi and KZN premier is fake, says royal household
“It pains me to see another man telling me how to do my job. Does he know what it takes to be in this position? You don’t go to school to be in here.”
He later named Prof Musa Xulu, known for his cultural and heritage insights on various media platforms, as his detractor. The monarch said he viewed Xulu’s remarks against him, since he took over the Zulu throne, as "insulting", an act he said was tantamount to attacking the Zulu nation.
“Since I ascended to the throne, he has been attacking me. But Zulu nation, you must know that anyone who insults me is insulting you as a nation. His name is Musa Xulu.
“What intellectual goes around insulting people and nations? The nations are angry. We are angry and we will do anything to protect and preserve our cultures. Do you understand?”
He pointed out a person who lacks discipline gets beaten in the Zulu culture to teach them respect, saying he would welcome Xulu in a stick-fighting match.
He also lashed out at the media for giving Xulu and others like him a platform to discuss matters of the royal house, despite his repeated warnings not to do so because he speaks “nonsense”.
“I don’t want to get upset because the weather can turn anytime. This is my last warning because I can see this is affecting us as the Zulu nation.”
He said analysts like Prof Jabulani Maphalala, who is one of his advisors, or Prof Sihawukele Ngubane from UKZN should be used as both are intellectuals who have deep understanding of Zulu traditions and heritage.
He said royal spokesperson Prince Thulani Zulu or anyone from the royal house, including himself, were also available to those who have questions about the modern affairs of the royal family.
The king was speaking at the 40th edition of the reed dance, the first one held outside the Enyokeni royal palace.
King Misuzulu makes peace with sister after 'ugly fight' over land and lobola
