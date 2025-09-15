Politics

Former North West municipality CFO, payroll clerk arrested for 'fraud'

15 September 2025 - 21:28 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The former CFO of the Ratlou local municipality was arrested in Madibogo, North West.
The former CFO of the Ratlou local municipality was arrested in Madibogo, North West.
Image: Hawks.

The Hawks' serious corruption investigation unit arrested a former CFO of the Ratlou local municipality in the North West and a 53-year-old female payroll clerk for alleged fraud on Monday.

The former CFO, 35, was arrested in Madibogo and the other woman in Potchefstroom.

In March 2022, the CFO allegedly appointed the payroll clerk as an acting expenditure manager without the approval of the municipal manager.

“Investigations revealed that in November 2022, the CFO allegedly authorised payment of over R49,000 to the acting expenditure manager for an acting allowance,” Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Tinyiko Mathebula said.

A payroll clerk who was arrested by the Hawks on Monday is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.
A payroll clerk who was arrested by the Hawks on Monday is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.
Image: Hawks

“It was further established that the alleged acting expenditure manager did not perform any duties related to her acting position.”

They are expected to appear in the Setlagole magistrate's court on Tuesday.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Inkosi Simphiwe Zuma was not hostile towards DA councillor Nhlalayenza Ndlovu, court told

The prosecution team in the bail application of Inkosi Simphiwe Zuma, 55, says “it’s a fallacy” that a man who turned state witness was getting away ...
News
13 hours ago

'We're elected to serve people, not our own interests,' Ramaphosa tells Ditsobotla municipality leaders

“Failure to deliver services is an infringement of the basic rights of citizens.”
Politics
2 days ago

KZN Cogta MEC Buthelezi calls for calm after fiery protests in Vryheid over blackouts

KwaZulu-Natal co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi has called for calm and restraint in Vryheid, in northern ...
Politics
2 days ago

MEC rejects ‘unlawful’ appointment of Madibeng municipal manager

Quiet Kgatla’s appointment shrouded in controversy after internal audit report alleged processes were not followed
Politics
4 days ago

Free State municipality ordered to cough up for R1bn water debt

A municipality flagged by the auditor-general for financial mismanagement and poor service delivery in the Free State has been ordered by the high ...
Politics
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. RECORDED | Phala Phala dollar theft: Ramaphosa’s top bodyguard cleared, trial ... Politics
  2. 'A lot of singing councillors, but capacity dololo': Mantashe blasts party ... Politics
  3. Morero pleads with Joburg residents to cut down on ‘harvesting water’ as ... Politics
  4. Furious Zulu king lambasts royal critic, challenges him to stick-fighting match Politics
  5. RECORDED | Ramaphosa gives ANC councillors marching orders on service delivery Politics

Latest Videos

Tanzania: Opposition presidential candidate Luhaga Mpina barred from running ...
Trump says US struck another alleged Venezuelan drug vessel | REUTERS