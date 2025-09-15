Politics

Morero pleads with Joburg residents to cut down on ‘harvesting water’ as outages drag on

15 September 2025 - 15:19
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero is accused of neglect as residents demand answers on water crises. File photo.
Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero is accused of neglect as residents demand answers on water crises. File photo.
Image: Antonio Muchave

Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero has urged residents to limit “harvesting water” as parts of the city continue to battle with inconsistent supply and failing reservoirs.

Speaking during a media briefing on Monday, Morero said the city was working “around the clock” to address widespread pipe leaks, illegal water connections and low reservoir levels which have left several communities without water.

“We’re also saying to the communities, if you can, reduce harvesting of water because it also affects the reservoir, because once you harvest it still does not help us to respond to the water demand.”

The mayor visited the Alexandra Reservoir, one of the hardest-hit facilities, and admitted burst pipes and illegal connections continued to drain the system.

“We are here as a result of concerns that we are addressing about water supply, especially in wards 66, 65 and 118, which have been battling with the supply of water for the past few days.”

Morero said reservoir levels needed to kept at 50% to enable stable supply.

Joburg water supply crisis needs money city does not have — WaterCAN

More than half of Johannesburg's 83 water reservoirs have leaks or cracks, leading to regular water supply problems.
News
1 day ago

“We’re trying our best to get the reservoir to 50% so we can supply water easily. However, it requires a broader management of water supply in Johannesburg to allow this reservoir also to get to the levels we want it to get to.”

The city has committed to replacing old pipes and clamping down on illegal connections that place added strain on the system. Morero said additional water tankers would be deployed to the most affected communities.

“We are now providing about six [tankers] in this area or the areas that are supplied by this reservoir. We’re going to increase those to 10 so that we can try to alleviate the challenges of our communities on the supply of water.”

A public meeting with residents was scheduled for Friday to provide “concrete reports” on progress.

Last week residents of Westbury and Coronationville took to the streets in protest after days without water.

Despite reassurances, many residents expressed frustration, questioning the city’s ability to deliver.

On Facebook, Hamilton Jacobs wrote: “Your teams are working 'around the clock' for the past 31 years.”

Weak leadership compounds water crisis

Apart from causing inconvenience and disrupting everyday life, the ongoing crisis undermines the economic development of Johannesburg.
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

On X, Gregory Gravett criticised the mayor’s remarks about harvesting: “Joburg doesn’t ‘harvest’ water, mayor. Rand Water pumps it from the Vaal system. Residents with tanks or boreholes reduce strain on your failing reservoirs. Telling people to ‘stop harvesting’ is like Eskom telling us to stop using solar. Clueless.”

Veteran news anchor Dan Moyane also weighed in, sharing a video message to the mayor.

“I’m speaking to you not as a politician, not as a news anchor, but as a ratepayer, a resident of Johannesburg. I pay my bills on time. I owe this city nothing, yet since Thursday my home in the northern part of Johannesburg has been without water,” he said.

Morero has apologised for the ongoing outages, saying the city is doing “everything possible” to restore supply and prevent future breakdowns.

“We plead with communities around here that we’re doing our best, we’re working around the clock to ensure that they’ve got uninterrupted supply of water and we apologise profusely for the challenges they face,” he said.

More residents turned to social media to air their frustration:

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Millions of rand in taxpayers' money spent on uncompleted water projects, minister reveals

Water and & sanitation minister Pemmy Majodina has confirmed that millions of rand in taxpayers' money has been paid to contractors for water ...
News
1 hour ago

Life is unbearable: Westbury residents share daily struggles without water

Furious residents of Westbury say weeks without water have been a living hell, forcing them to run around their neighbourhoods with buckets, chasing ...
News
4 days ago

Morero pledges R800m to fix Joburg's collapsing water system amid protests

Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero has pledged R800m to fix reservoirs and bulk infrastructure in the city as it battles one of its worst water crises ...
Politics
4 days ago

Water crisis caused by unresolved problems and old infrastructure

A combination of ageing infrastructure and a lack of planning for the growing population are the main reasons for water outages across Johannesburg.
News
5 days ago

MKP demands Majodina's resignation over water board payments

The MK Party has called for a forensic investigation into water board members' payments while also demanding the resignation of the minister, Pemmy ...
Politics
4 days ago

Parts of Tshwane, Ekurhuleni without water due to pipe burst, maintenance

Parts of Ekurhuleni and Tshwane are experiencing water supply interruptions due to a pipe burst and planned maintenance.
News
5 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Furious Zulu king lambasts royal critic, challenges him to stick-fighting match Politics
  2. NCOP to visit lithium mine on KZN south coast after community grievances Politics
  3. 'We're elected to serve people, not our own interests,' Ramaphosa tells ... Politics
  4. RECORDED | Phala Phala dollar theft: Ramaphosa’s top bodyguard cleared, trial ... Politics
  5. Billions spent but villages see nothing, Papa Penny tells Gayton McKenzie Politics

Latest Videos

2025 MG Cyberster
ANC's plan to address service delivery failures