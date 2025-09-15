Politics

WATCH | Ramaphosa gives ANC councillors marching orders on service delivery

15 September 2025 - 13:33 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa is on Monday giving marching orders to ANC councillors on addressing service delivery failures.

Ramaphosa is also outlining the service delivery action plan, which was adopted by the party's national executive committee meeting at the weekend. This plan aims to find solutions to widespread service delivery failures in the country's 257 municipalities led by the ANC.

TimesLIVE

