Politics

Defence ministry spent R20m of taxpayers' money on travel in a year

16 September 2025 - 13:12
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Minister of defence and military veterans Angie Motshekga. File photo.
Minister of defence and military veterans Angie Motshekga. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

The defence and military veterans ministry spent more than R20m on travel expenses from July 2024 to July 2025.

In a written reply to a parliamentary question by ActionSA MP Lerato Ngobeni,  defence and military veterans minister Angie Motshekga provided a breakdown of how she, her two deputies and support staff spent taxpayers' money on 22 international trips to Russia, Angola, China, Saudi Arabia, France and other countries.

Here's a breakdown of how much was spent:

  • R4,931,185 on car hire;
  • R5,569,029 on domestic travel;
  • R5,204,723 on international travel; 
  • R3,040,637 on accommodation;
  • R280,548 on domestic subsistence and travel (S&T);
  • R580,418 on foreign S&T; and
  • R578,690 on shuttle services.

Ngobeni questioned the spending, saying the South African National Defence Force is faced with challenges such as budget cuts and insufficient resources.

“How can the minister and her deputies justify this obscene spending?” she said.

“This is the portrait of a government that gorges itself on luxury while soldiers who put their lives on the line are denied the most basic support and our defence force limps along facing a funding crisis, no doubt worsened by the widespread waste illustrated by this travel.

Defence department outlines plans to fight corruption as scandals mount

The department of defence and military veterans says it is treating corruption as a societal issue that undermines governance, weakens the economy ...
Politics
1 week ago

While ministers sip champagne in foreign capitals, the state of our armed forces is deteriorating, under-resourced, and most disgracefully, 14 of our soldiers were left dead in the Democratic Republic of the Congo while those who have returned have been underpaid their danger and related allowances.”

Through ActionSA's GNU Tracker, the party said ministers and deputies spent R282m on travel since taking office.

Ngobeni said the party has introduced an enhanced Cut Cabinet Perks Bill to reduce the luxury lifestyles of the executive, as well as the Constitutional Amendment Bill to abolish the position of deputy ministers.

“Together these reforms would save the country R1.5bn annually by cutting this bloated, self-indulgent executive down to size. ActionSA believes it is time to end the luxury lifestyles of politicians, paid for by hardworking South African taxpayers who are increasingly squeezed by a worsening economy, and instead ensure we restore dignity to the men and women who serve in uniform in defence of our country.

“We must focus on building a truly capable defence force that is properly resourced, well-trained and able to serve and protect South Africa at home and abroad.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

High court grants state leave to appeal bail decision on 12 SANDF members

The Johannesburg high court on Wednesday granted the state leave to appeal the Randburg regional court's decision in July to grant bail  to 12 ...
News
5 days ago

Ramaphosa defends SANDF chief Maphwanya, insists SA has no military operations with Iran

Pretoria's relationship with Kremlin means SA is intermediary between countries such as US that want to resolve Western conflicts, says president
Politics
1 week ago

Average age of uniformed regular SANDF personnel is 39

African Defence Review director Darren Olivier said the data exposes a critical structural imbalance in the SANDF, and far too few junior enlisted ...
News
1 week ago

Mbalula takes up military veterans' cause as complaints of dysfunction in Motshekga's department intensify

Department's incompetence could lead to another hostage situation, warns ANC Veterans' League president Snuki Zikalala
Politics
1 week ago

EDITORIAL | Firing or forcing SANDF chief to quit won’t mend irreparable damage caused by his Iran comments

Maphwanya was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time and with the wrong people — and making the wrong public statements
Opinion & Analysis
3 weeks ago

Ramaphosa didn’t know about SANDF general’s ‘ill-advised’ trip to Iran — Presidency

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya says President Cyril Ramaphosa didn't know about South African National Defence Force commander Gen Rudzani ...
Politics
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'A lot of singing councillors, but capacity dololo': Mantashe blasts party ... Politics
  2. RECORDED | Phala Phala dollar theft: Ramaphosa’s top bodyguard cleared, trial ... Politics
  3. Morero pleads with Joburg residents to cut down on ‘harvesting water’ as ... Politics
  4. Furious Zulu king lambasts royal critic, challenges him to stick-fighting match Politics
  5. RECORDED | Ramaphosa gives ANC councillors marching orders on service delivery Politics

Latest Videos

One killed and 13 injured in Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia
South Sudan in peril as opposition calls for regime change after treason ...