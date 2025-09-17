Politics

PA confident Kunene will be cleared to contest for mayor of Joburg

He was suspended after being found at a murder suspect's home

17 September 2025 - 14:51
Suspended PA deputy president Kenny Kunene. File photo.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

The Patriotic Alliance (PA) has expressed confidence in its suspended deputy president, Kenny Kunene, saying he will be cleared to contest for the Joburg mayorship.

PA leader Gayton McKenzie announced Kunene would be the party's mayoral candidate for Joburg during a Facebook live stream this week. This is despite his suspension after he was found at murder suspect Katiso “KT” Molefe's house.

An internal investigation was launched by the party to investigate Kunene’s alleged involvement with Molefe.

In an interview with Newzroom Afrika, PA spokesperson Steve Motale said while investigations are ongoing, Kunene is not taking part in any party activities but will contest for the Joburg mayorship once cleared.

“For him to campaign, we’ll wait for the investigation to be completed and for him to be cleared, after which he will resume his party activities,” Motale said.

He maintained the party believes Kunene is innocent, but should the results come back against him, the party will find a replacement.

TimesLIVE

