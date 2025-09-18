The City of Ekurhuleni has welcomed a ruling by the essential services committee on Wednesday which said municipal traffic, health, security, water and sanitation and waste collection services remain essential and their workers are not allowed to strike without a valid court order.
The committee is a forum working under the auspices of the CCMA which decides on whether a service is an essential service or whether an employee or employer is engaged in a service designated as an essential service.
The ruling comes after the Municipal Employees and Civil Servants Union (MECSU) stood with essential service workers in a protest on September 12 and submitted an application to amend the categories of essential service workers, which was, however, rejected by the committee.
The City of Ekurhuleni said it would fight for uninterrupted service delivery and keeping residents safe.
The city reminded striking workers of the labour court court order last week in relation to the ongoing MECSU strike action that started on September 12.
“This order provides important clarity and safeguards to protect residents, employees, and the continuity of municipal services.”
The court banned the striking workers from blockading entrances and exits at the city's offices, preventing public access or preventing public members, intimidating non-striking workers and service providers.
Ekurhuleni welcomes CCMA ruling against strikes by essential workers
'Order provides clarity and safeguards continuity of municipal services'
Image: 123RF/Evgenyi Lastochkin
