Politics

Ekurhuleni welcomes CCMA ruling against strikes by essential workers

'Order provides clarity and safeguards continuity of municipal services'

18 September 2025 - 18:15 By Seipati Mothoa
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The City of Ekurhuleni says it will not allow unlawful strikes to disrupt service and residents' protection. Stock photo.
The City of Ekurhuleni says it will not allow unlawful strikes to disrupt service and residents' protection. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Evgenyi Lastochkin

The City of Ekurhuleni has welcomed a ruling by the essential services committee on Wednesday which said municipal traffic, health, security, water and sanitation and waste collection services remain essential and their workers are not allowed to strike without a valid court order.

The committee is a forum working under the auspices of the CCMA which decides on whether a service is an essential service or whether an employee or employer is engaged in a service designated as an essential service.

The ruling comes after the Municipal Employees and Civil Servants Union (MECSU) stood with essential service workers in a protest on September 12 and submitted an application to amend the categories of essential service workers, which was, however, rejected by the committee. 

The City of Ekurhuleni said it would fight for uninterrupted service delivery and keeping residents safe. 

The city reminded striking workers of the labour court court order last week in relation to the ongoing MECSU strike action that started on September 12.

“This order provides important clarity and safeguards to protect residents, employees, and the continuity of municipal services.”

The court banned the striking workers from blockading entrances and exits at the city's offices, preventing public access or preventing public members, intimidating non-striking workers and service providers. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Desperate and betrayed Ithala depositors tell of heartbreak and hardship

The bank which is facing legal woes from the SA Reserve Bank has asked depositors to be a little more patient
News
1 week ago

ANC’s 90-day turnaround deadline for its councillors to fix service delivery concerns

Party announces six-pillar action plan to drum up support ahead of local polls
Politics
17 hours ago

'A lot of singing councillors, but capacity dololo': Mantashe blasts party councillors

ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe has criticised party councillors, saying they are good at singing but have no capacity to manage ...
Politics
3 days ago

Morero pledges R800m to fix Joburg's collapsing water system amid protests

Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero has pledged R800m to fix reservoirs and bulk infrastructure in the city as it battles one of its worst water crises ...
Politics
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Defence ministry spent R20m of taxpayers' money on travel in a year Politics
  2. RECORDED | Day 1 of Madlanga commission Politics
  3. RECORDED | Madlanga commission of inquiry: Day 2 Politics
  4. IN PICS | Mkhwanazi first in line to present evidence before the Madlanga ... Politics
  5. PA confident Kunene will be cleared to contest for mayor of Joburg Politics

Latest Videos

Wild chimpanzees eat fermented fruit equivalent to 2 alcoholic drinks per day, ...
Ex-Arsenal star Thomas Partey denies rape and assault charges