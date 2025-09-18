Politics

Ernst Roets to report Charlie Kirk murder celebrators to employers

'There should be consequences for celebrating and inciting violence'

18 September 2025 - 17:36
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Lex Libertas director Ernst Roets says there has been a rise in the glorification of murder, death threats and incitement of race-based violence in South Africa since Charlie Kirk's shooting.
Lex Libertas director Ernst Roets says there has been a rise in the glorification of murder, death threats and incitement of race-based violence in South Africa since Charlie Kirk's shooting.
Image: Gallo Images / Deaan Vivier

Former AfriForum deputy CEO and now director of the advocacy group Lex Libertas, Ernst Roets, has launched an investigation into South Africans who incite violence and celebrate murder on social media.

He said he would report those found to be engaging in such activity to their employers.

Roets said the decision was influenced by the assassination of American conservative activist Charlie Kirk, which sparked mixed reactions, with some celebrating his death.

The group said it has seen a rise in the glorification of murder, death threats and incitement of race-based violence in South Africa since Kirk's shooting.

“It’s shameful to see the extent to which some people are willing to go in South Africa to encourage, celebrate and incite violence and hatred on social media,” Roets said. “We saw this last week after the assassination of Kirk, with people in South Africa also celebrating this and encouraging such attacks.”

He said employers have a right to know if their employees are behind online hatred.

There should be consequences for the celebration and incitement of violence. Whether disciplinary action is taken is up to employers to decide. Yet appropriate action can only be taken if employers have access to the relevant information.

“We need to take a stance against these people. The employer needs to know this because it reflects negatively on the company.”

He mentioned that there were many public figures who have suffered the consequences of their past actions, including former DA MP Renaldo Gouws, who was fired for derogatory remarks he made a decade ago, suggesting that the same standard should be applied to all South Africans.

“What we see in South Africa is that the very same people who called for these cancellations are trying to convince us that they are advocates of free speech, against cancel culture. There’s a difference between saying things that are offensive and inciting people to go out and commit murder — that is not in the realm of freedom of speech.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

JONATHAN JANSEN | Thanks, Mr Trump! ‘Refugee’ crisis has taught us a lot about white South Africans

The worst of the worst crawled out of the woodwork, but we also got a noteworthy slice of decency, writes Jonathan Jansen
Opinion & Analysis
3 months ago

AfriForum 'protected by SA's rights to freedom'

State would have to prove 'hostile intent' in attempt to prosecute Afrikaner group after controversial visit to US.
News
6 months ago

Mampara of the week: Ernst Roets

Well-travelled canard farmer Ernst Roets is giving other fake news protagonists a serious run for their money.
Opinion & Analysis
6 months ago

US threatens to deport foreigners who celebrate Charlie Kirk’s death

US secretary of state Marco Rubio has warned that the government will deport foreigners who celebrate the assassination of American conservative ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Defence ministry spent R20m of taxpayers' money on travel in a year Politics
  2. RECORDED | Day 1 of Madlanga commission Politics
  3. RECORDED | Madlanga commission of inquiry: Day 2 Politics
  4. IN PICS | Mkhwanazi first in line to present evidence before the Madlanga ... Politics
  5. PA confident Kunene will be cleared to contest for mayor of Joburg Politics

Latest Videos

Wild chimpanzees eat fermented fruit equivalent to 2 alcoholic drinks per day, ...
Ex-Arsenal star Thomas Partey denies rape and assault charges