Sassa sees progress as it enrols 42,000 in new biometric system

Initiative aimed at reducing fraud in social grant systems, parliament hears

18 September 2025 - 16:47 By Seipati Mothoa
Sassa says more than 42,000 beneficiaries have enrolled nationally for the new system. File photo.
Image: South African Government/X

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has applauded 42,000 beneficiaries who have enrolled in the new beneficiary biometric enrolment (BBE) that was introduced in early September. 

During a briefing of the members of the portfolio committee on Wednesday, Sassa CEO Themba Matlou reported on the progress of the BBE and said the initiative was aimed at reducing fraud activities in social grant systems.

“In two weeks just after the rollout, more than 42,000 clients enrolled in 432 Sassa offices nationally. That includes the progress of new applicants, people undergoing reviews and those coming to Sassa offices to change their personal details,” Matlou said. 

Matlou emphasised that the rollout came with challenges “but the work must be up to date so that beneficiaries are not inconvenienced in any way because of the new system”. 

“Challenges will always come with a new system, but we are on top of our game and we are doing proactive monitoring and analysis to ensure the optimal implementation that will stand the test of time.”

The BBE was designed to ensure there are fewer reduced fraudulent applications and reduced duplicate payments, while verifying beneficiaries' authenticity and proof of life. 

