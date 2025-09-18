Politics

WATCH LIVE | Madlanga commission of inquiry: Day 2

18 September 2025 - 09:33 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC News

The Madlanga commission of inquiry continues its hearings on Thursday. 

The commission was established by President Cyril Ramaphosa after KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s bare-all press conference in July in which he alleged collusion by law enforcement officials, prosecutors and the judiciary with organised crime, claiming this was the reason police minister Senzo Mchunu had directed the closure of the SAPS’s political killings task team in December.

At the start of the proceedings, chair of the commission retired justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga said if the allegations were proved to be true, “that spells doom for South Africa’s criminal justice system”.

A healthy criminal justice system was key to the rule of law and a functioning constitutional democracy, he said.

TimesLIVE

