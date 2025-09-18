Politics

WATCH LIVE | MK Party in court bid to halt Madlanga commission

18 September 2025 - 10:21 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC News

The MK Party is continuing its bid to halt the Madlanga commission of inquiry. The party is challenging three inter-related decisions taken by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

