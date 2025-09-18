Morero promised on September 11 to ensure water would be rerouted from other areas to restore supply. Joburg Water also deployed 21 water tankers to provide emergency relief to residents in Coronationville, Newclare, Westbury and neighbouring suburbs.
Water-starved Joburg West residents to get in-person update from Morero
Image: Thulani Mbele
Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero will visit Coronationville on Thursday afternoon to engage with residents on the ongoing water crisis in the west of the metro.
This comes amid a threatened march on his office which had been scheduled for Thursday morning and recent protests in the area which saw roads blocked by angry residents.
Supply to the reservoirs that feed the area remains constrained.
Image: Joburg Water
Morero promised on September 11 to ensure water would be rerouted from other areas to restore supply. Joburg Water also deployed 21 water tankers to provide emergency relief to residents in Coronationville, Newclare, Westbury and neighbouring suburbs.
“The engagement will provide residents with an update on the interventions being implemented to stabilise the water supply and outline the city’s continued efforts to ensure sustainable water delivery,” his office said.
The meeting is scheduled for 3pm at the Coronationville Hall.
TimesLIVE
