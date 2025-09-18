Politics

Water-starved Joburg West residents to get in-person update from Morero

18 September 2025 - 07:13 By TimesLIVE
Residents of Newclare getting water from a water truck. File image
Image: Thulani Mbele

Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero will visit Coronationville on Thursday afternoon to engage with residents on the ongoing water crisis in the west of the metro.

This comes amid a threatened march on his office which had been scheduled for Thursday morning and recent protests in the area which saw roads blocked by angry residents. 

Supply to the reservoirs that feed the area remains constrained.

An update issued on Wednesday night shows little to no supply of water from some reservoirs servicing the west of Joburg.
Image: Joburg Water

Morero promised on September 11 to ensure water would be rerouted from other areas to restore supply. Joburg Water also deployed 21 water tankers to provide emergency relief to residents in Coronationville, Newclare, Westbury and neighbouring suburbs.

“The engagement will provide residents with an update on the interventions being implemented to stabilise the water supply and outline the city’s continued efforts to ensure sustainable water delivery,” his office said.

The meeting is scheduled for 3pm at the Coronationville Hall.

